It has been six years since Sicario: Day of the Soldado hit theaters and we are still waiting on an update for Sicario 3 (or Sicario: Capos). Now that Josh Brolin has started talking about the third installment, people want to know everything they can about Sicario: Capos.

Sicario introduced us to a task force charged with taking on drug cartels and tested the ability of a young officer (Emily Blunt) and her willingness to let the men around her do the dirty work they felt was necessary to stop the cartels. In Day of the Soldado, the stakes were even higher with kidnapping, terrorists, and more. Fans have been waiting for the third film now for a while and Brolin’s comments didn’t give us much hope that it will arrive soon.

While talking to The Playlist, Brolin said he was skeptical that the movie would even get made, but that producer Molly Smith told him Capos would happen. “We won’t let it happen until there’s a story interesting enough to want to spend that kind of money on it,” Brolin said.

Chris McQuarrie, of Mission: Impossible fame, is also reportedly no longer attached to the film (according to Brolin). Brolin also seemed unsure about whether or not Taylor Sheridan, who is responsible for writing the first two films, would write the third.

With all this uncertainty, the question then is what do we know about Sicario: Capos and will it ever get out of development hell?

What do we know?

Brolin seems confirmed to be coming back as Matt Graver and there is hope that Benicio del Toro will return as Alejandro. What would be exciting is if Emily Blunt comes back as Kate Mercer. She was, in a lot of ways, the heart of the first Sicario movie. She did not return for the sequel and if she made a comeback, that would have me instantly more invested in Capos.

We can use context clues to try and figure out what the third film will be about. Capos is the plural of “capo” which means the head of an organization. So the third one is seemingly taking on more than one cartel at once. Or at least that’s what we can assume. But other than that, the film is just in a state of limbo.

There have been rumors that Denis Villeneuve (who directed the first film) may return to direct. With McQuarrie out, that would be an amazing pick. But for now, we just don’t know what the future holds for Sicario: Capos.

