The Mandalorian and Grogu Are Reunited and a Lot of People Seem Confused

There are few things in this world that make me as happy as my family. I’m talking about my husband Din Djarin and our son Grogu, of course. The Mandalorian has become a whirlwind of a show for Star Wars fans, and now we’re getting ready to return to their adventures together. My little family, back in action! Making me so proud.

The trailer for season 3 of The Mandalorian dropped and throughout the galaxy you could hear a sea of fans crying out one thing: How is Din reunited with Grogu? What I say to those people is that you should probably watch all the Star Wars shows if you’re going to have those questions, but I guess I also get it. (I don’t, I loved watching The Book of Boba Fett, so why wouldn’t you watch it?)

What we saw in the trailer is that Din Djarin and Grogu are back to traveling together. But if you did miss The Book of Boba Fett, the last thing you would have seen was Grogu leaving with Luke Skywalker to study the way of the Jedi at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. And so you’re probably just confused as to how that is possible …

Honestly, I don’t feel bad if the trailer spoiled you. Because it has been a full year since The Book of Boba Fett dropped on Disney+. You probably could have found some time to watch the series in those 365-plus days. (To be fair, the finale hit the streaming platform on February 9, 2021 so you’re close to hitting a year on the whole season.)

But if you’re the type of fan who doesn’t want to (or simply can’t) see all that the world of Star Wars has to offer, here is your brief crash course in what happened with Din Djarin and his relationship with Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett. And yes, I know it is weird that Grogu and Din were reunited on someone else’s show, but it happened, so let’s just talk about it.

In case you missed it …

When Din Djarin first showed up in The Book of Boba Fett, he was alone. He was trying this best to regain his status as a Mandalorian in his clan, but all of it was without Grogu. Losing his son wasn’t easy, and you could tell how it was hurting him. Even as he was trying to train with the Darksaber, it wasn’t enough to stop him from continually going back to see Grogu training with Luke Skywalker.

Going to help Boba was just an easy decision because of how Boba and Fennec Shand helped Din find Grogu again. But how Grogu came back to Din was incredible. Grogu trained with Luke, but Luke gave him a decision to make: Follow the way of the Jedi or go back to be with Din. Grogu was torn, not only because he remembered their time together, but also because Din showed up with a gift for Grogu.

Din brought with him a chainmail made out of beskar (a special Mandalorian steel) that he wanted his adopted son to have. Luke laid it out before Grogu to give him the choice.

Luckily, Grogu decided that he would rather have a father in his life than choose the way of the Jedi. So he returned to Din with the beskar chainmail and the two were reunited. Seeing them back together in that trailer is perfect, and I hope it means that fans will go watch what happened in The Book of Boba Fett!

