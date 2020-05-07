The Latest Legends of Tomorrow Got to the Inspiring Heart of the Show

This post contains SPOILERS for the latest Legends of Tomorrow episode “Ship Broken.”

Earlier in the week, we spoke with Adam Tsekhman about the newest Legends of Tomorrow episode, “Ship Broken.” But it was a bit tricky, because how do you talk around the fact that the big twist of the episode is that Gary accidentally adopted the Son of Sam’s demon dog from hell? Oh, and “Gary Jr.” made the Legends try to murder each other.

On most other shows, this would be the most out-there concept possible, on Legends it’s just another Tuesday. And what the episode really did was drive home what makes Legends a great show and makes the characters real heroes: The capacity of both to not just forgive screw-ups, but to allow anyone to be a hero.

This episode not only saw Gary bringing a demon pup onto the Waverider, but Ava brought on Astra, who has spent most of the season releasing evil souls from hell and trying to kill the Legends. When things went wrong, the crew suspected her, and with good reason. But it turns out that Astra wasn’t the bad guy and sorta helped send the hell hound back where it belonged.

Astra was given a chance, and Gary was given yet another chance because this is a crew that knows what it’s like to mess up (and maybe break all of time) and they forgive. “They’re able to overlook past transgressions to find the bright side of these people,” Tsekhman told us. “Because we all have that!”

The same was true for Mick Rory, who you may remember started his Arrowverse life as a villain and even went to some pretty dark places in the first season of Legends (which we usually don’t talk about). Rory earned his second chance from his daughter, Lita, who was also aboard the ship. Though they clashed over him not wanting her to enter a life of crime (valid, good parenting) they finally connected when he stopped the hell dog from hurting her. And from here their relationship can hopefully grow.

Sara for her part was the paragon of being given a second chance (see what I did there). It seems as if her look at Atropos’ true form has somehow given her a bit of insight into the future, but she can change it, allowing her to prevent some screw up before they happen. I’m really curious to see where Sara will go with this, but if it means more badass blind-folded fight scenes for Caity Lotz, I’m here for it.

Someone else we might be learning more about is actually Gary. He hinted a bit a some dark past in this episode, and Adam Tsekhman teased of Gary’s past life: “And before that, who knows!” He also hinted to us there “may be more to come …” And we can be pretty much assured though that whatever dark secret Gary has, he’ll still have a place on the team, because that’s what makes the Legends great.

Whatever is in store for these Legends in the future (or past) we know it will be fun and completely unexpected.

(image: Bettina Strauss/The CW)

