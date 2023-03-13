All of Twitter Was Personally Attacked by ‘The Last of Us’ Finale

Sunday night’s season one finale of The Last of Us launched a million tears. I totally get it as I sob through most episodes myself. Although I think this episode, “Look for the Light,” broke my previous records and had me weeping before the opening credits even started. Even though it had the shortest run time of the season, they still packed in a few gut punches.

The first scene showed fans why Ellie (Bella Ramsey) seems immune to Cordyceps infection as we saw Ellie come into the world via her badass mom. In the main timeline, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie finally made it to the Fireflies with disastrous results and several emotional moments between the two main characters. Like many people, I took to the internet to console myself with the misery of others. It turns out I wasn’t the only one who couldn’t pull myself together after the credits rolled.

Twitter feels your pain.

Heading over to Twitter, it seemed like everyone had the same feelings after watching The Last of Us finale—pain. Never-ending emotional pain. There were a lot of points to fall apart during the show. Was it Joel being a dad trying to cheer up Ellie? Or maybe Joel telling Ellie exactly how he got his scar and how it healed? (Spoiler: It wasn’t time!) It could have been the parallels between Joel trying to save Sarah and how he actually saved Ellie. No matter when you broke, the folks on Twitter understand.

tlou spoilers



joel telling ellie that it wasn’t time that healed his heart thus insinuating that it was her who healed him. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do without them #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/lx3pYRwZy3 — jane (@jameswolfbarnes) March 13, 2023

What if I just lay here in the foetal position and refuse to move? #tlou pic.twitter.com/Ut1Qx7HTfn — PepperPotts | Joel Millers Paralegal (@NatBravoxxxx) March 6, 2023

Most of the tweets include a quote or image from the episode followed by a reaction of someone crying. It basically sums up how we all feel.

finding out joel’s scar came from when he tried to unalive himself after Sarah died is the worst thing that’s ever happed to me #TheLastOfUs #tlou pic.twitter.com/zmBcpcRRTm — ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) March 13, 2023

joel finally telling ellie about sarah because he’s healing and it’s because of her #tlou pic.twitter.com/TEOKIv587q — nini ♡ mando spoilers (@padmidala) March 13, 2023

joel and ellie both saying they’re glad his attempt didn’t work out insinuating that they wouldn’t have gotten to meet and save eachother if it did… #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/ucgI3RfGiV — kait (@ANTLERQUEER) March 13, 2023

“swear to me that everything you said about the fireflies was true”



“I swear”



“okay” #TLOU #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/6Rjv5qnIUr — sam ▽ (@leigh_cth) March 13, 2023

What are we supposed to do now?!

me figuring out what to do now that the last of us has finished and i’m emotionally distraught #tlou #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/AVGscdKI9u — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) March 13, 2023

Knowing nothing about the game the HBO show is based on, I have no idea what we are heading into with season 2. I’m going to assume it is all good from here, right? It’s just Joel and Ellie living the life in Jackson, petting horses because the worst is over?! That’s probably not going to be the case, but I can dream.

tlou hbo fans saying they can’t wait for season 2 to see more of joel and ellie pic.twitter.com/VGFIhJYxFQ — gigi ☆ (@JOELSGUIT4R) March 9, 2023

(featured image: HBO)

