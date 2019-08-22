comScore
The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: The L Word: Generation Q Shows Us Old Favorites and New Characters In First Teaser

by | 5:45 pm, August 22nd, 2019

Bette (Jennifer Beals) runs for mayor in The L Word: Generation Q.

From 2004-2009, The L Word both broke ground and was a problematic favorite for lesbian women and queer audiences. Series creator Ilene Chaiken is once more producing the series on Showtime, hopefully with slightly better representation across the board. The teaser not only shows us glimpses of some of the new characters, but some returning favorites as well, including Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) as Los Angeles’s newest mayoral candidate.

Chaiken, who serves as producer alongside showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, told NBC that she’s heard the criticisms of her original project, and “what I would say is I accept all of those criticisms. The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal. The world has changed. I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognize the sensitivities. I also think that to some degree the kind of — I’m going to call them the rules, but I think it’s the wrong categorization — they’re always evolving. Marja is really keenly attuned to the issues of representation and inclusivity … I think people will be gratified by how inclusive this show is.”

While lesbians and queer women exist on television, there is no show centered exclusively on telling queer women’s stories. It will be nice to have a more inclusive L Word as we head into a hopefully more inclusive future for television.

(image: Showtime)

  • Kriska Desir talks about what A Black Lady Sketch Show means for comedy for Bitch Media. (via Bitch Media)
  • Missy Elliot is dropping her first collection of songs in over a decade. (via Entertainment Weekly)
  • Bustle talks to the woman at the center of a #MeToo court case that began in the Friends‘s writers room. (via Bustle)
  • It’s #BlackWomensEqualPayDay — how are you standing up for wage equality? (via Twitter)

  • Ezra Miller confirms The Flash is still going to happen. (via Comic Book Resources)
  • Atlantic puffins are back from the brink of extinction. (via Mother Jones)
  • You need to read Smash Mouth’s All Star translated into Aramaic and then back into English. (via Twitter)

Wow, has it felt like Friday to anyone else here?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Kate Gardner

Kate (she/her) says sorry a lot for someone who is not sorry about the amount of strongly held opinions she has. Raised on a steady diet of The West Wing and classic film, she is now a cosplayer who will fight you over issues of inclusion in media while also writing coffee shop AU fanfic for her favorite rare pairs.

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime