‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Ending Explained

First Breaking Bad and now THIS!? Bryan Cranston, why can’t you just stay on the right side of the law for once!? Your Honor Season 2 just ended, and Cran the Man had to once again do some pretty unscrupulous things to get things done.

What is Your Honor about?

In case you need a lil’ recap, Your Honor is about New Orleans Judge Michael Desiato, who gets in hot water after he learns that his son killed a mob boss king pin in a hit and run. As a result, Mike has to do some nasty things in order to protect his kid. The ends justify the means, I guess? Not exactly. Especially when those means send you straight to jail, which is where Michael ends up in Season 2.

What happens in the ending of season 2?

Michael, like pretty much everyone in jail, is not having a good time. He wants out. Not just of prison, but of life itself. In the end, Michael was not able to protect his son’s life. Adam Desiato ended up getting shot in the neck by Eugene Jones, a man who was done dirty by the many criminal organization in the show (and Michael himself).

Eugene’s brother Kofi took the fall for the man Adam killed in the accident, Michael’s involvement in the cover up led to Kofi being targeted for a crime he didn’t commit. Eugene tried to kill the man who killed Kofi, but accidentally shot Adam instead. Eugene was taken to trial, but not for murder, for the gas explosion that killed his mother and destroyed his family home.

In order to make things right, Michael ended up helping out Eugene during his trial and Eugene was found innocent, the explosion being revealed as an assassination attempt against him. After a heartfelt apology between Eugene and Michael, Eugene is placed into the witness protection program. Michael did it. He helped bring down the major crime family that was hunting his son, and even managed to help out another one of their victims. So why is Michael content to die in prison? He’s got nothing else to live for. His son is gone. Eugene is safe. His work is done. And he came clean. He live out the remainder of his days with a guilt-free conscience.

Until Season 3, that is.

Your Honor was always meant to be a limited series according to showrunners, but due to the success of the series, there could be another season coming down the pike!

