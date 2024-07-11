‘That ’90s Show’ Season 2 Part 2 To Release in October 2024

TV series sequels and spinoffs have lately been in the last decade or so, with That ’90s Show following suit after shows like Young Sheldon and Better Caul Saul.

Commissioned in October 2021, That ’90s Show’s first season landed on Netflix in January 2023 to mixed reviews. Despite a relatively cold response to the show’s debut, the streamer took a chance on a second season, renewing the series for a 16-episode sophomore season in February 2023. Part 1 of season 2 was released on Thursday, June 27, with an eight-episode Part 2 to follow on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

All episodes of the second season’s Part 1 were directed by Gail Mancuso, with Gregg Mettler, Chrissy Pietrosh, Jessica Goldstein, Tommy Johnagin, Alison Wong, Erin Fischer, King Hassan, and Jay Lasker dividing writing responsibilities among them. Mettler is the showrunner, and his imagination has played a key role in lending the series a nostalgic ’90s look across the two seasons.

Set in the summer of 1996, That ’90s Show season 2 part 1 follows the events of the first season, which ended on a love triangle cliffhanger between Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), and Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan). Leia and Nate are in a difficult position to tell their respective partners, Jay and Nikki (Sam Morelos), about their almost-kiss, which happened at the end of season 1. They are not able to keep the secret for long, which leads to the group having a difficult time with their friendship and individual relationships over the course of Part 2 of the second season.

A major highlight of season 2 was Laura Prepon reprising her role as Donna from the original series and season 1, with Seth Green joining her from the That ’70s Show cast. However, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who portrayed the roles of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in the original show, didn’t return in the second season after their guest appearance in the first one.

