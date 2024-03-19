Jon Snow’s Spin-Off Has an Uncertain Future

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting years for the Jon Snow spin-off series, but is it still happening?

Recently, actor John Bradley, who played Jon’s companion Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones, mentioned the series during an interview with Comicbook.com for his latest project, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. When asked which he thought was more likely, a real-life alien invasion or a reunion between Jon and Sam, Bradley gave a joking, noncommittal answer: “Well, one of those things is more in my own hands than the other, I should say. But it depends what you want more. What would you prefer? I am at your service. What would you prefer?”

It’s not hard to read between the lines: even if Bradley does know what’s up with the spin-off, he’s not telling.

Back up. There’s a Jon Snow spin-off in the works?

Well, there was. It’s hard to say if there still is.

Several Game of Thrones spin-off series besides House of the Dragon have been in the works for years. One of these shows, tentatively titled Snow, is a series that continues the story of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), who was revealed to be the long-lost Aegon Targaryen in the final season of Game of Thrones.

At the end of Game of Thrones, Jon joins the Wildlings and journeys beyond the wall at the northern border of Westeros. The spin-off series could explore his life in exile, and his interactions with Sansa, who rules the North as queen.

However, there has been no news about the spin-off series since 2023, and it hasn’t even been officially greenlit by Max for development. According to TVLine, HBO CEO Greg Bloys said that “I wouldn’t say there is anything else in [the Game of Thrones world] that is close to a green light or anything.” That means that as great as the show’s concept sounds, its future is uncertain.

So there’s no release date for Snow right now. Jon Snow fans will have to keep hoping and praying that we get to see the next chapter in the story of the rightful king of Westeros.

(featured image: Max)

