‘The Jinx Part Two’ Trailer: It Pays To Be Friends With Robert Durst

HBO has released a trailer for The Jinx Part Two, the six-part followup to the acclaimed 2015 docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

Recommended Videos

It was sort of hard to imagine that filmmaker Andrew Jarecki had enough story to put together a full followup series, but as the trailer for The Jinx Part Two reminds us, Robert Durst is one of history’s most colorful characters—in addition to being a serial killer.

The Jinx Part Two picks up where the first installment left off, following Durst’s infamous confession, which Jarecki picked up on a hot mic in the sixth episode of the original series. Durst was arrested shortly thereafter for the 2000 murder of his friend, Susan Berman, and sent to prison to await trial. Part Two tracks Durst’s time in prison, where he enlisted the help of old and new (?!) friends and stood trial amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. If you didn’t keep up with Durst after The Jinx aired in 2015, I’ll stop there. And if you haven’t seen the first series, it’s available to stream on Max.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Jinx Part Two from HBO:

The 2015 global sensation “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” unraveled one of the most notorious unsolved criminal cases, exposing long-buried information discovered during the filmmaker’s decades-long investigation of real estate billionaire Robert Durst and culminated in a stunning finale. Just hours before that last episode aired, Durst was arrested for the murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles. THE JINX – PART TWO meticulously chronicles the continued investigation over the next eight years as Durst awaited and sat trial, uncovering new information and following the prosecutor’s case as it unfolded. The series brings to light material including interviews with Durst associates who had never before come forward, phone calls Durst made from jail to his friends, family, and lawyers, and video footage from the interrogation room where prosecutors interviewed him after his arrest. The series also features candid interviews with both prosecution and defense lawyers, as well as interviews with jurors and the trial judge. With unparalleled access to the key players in the murder trial, and with pinpoint precision and clarity, THE JINX – PART TWO continues to excavate the world of a killer who managed to evade justice for over three decades.

The Jinx Part Two premieres on April 21.

(featured image: HBO)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more