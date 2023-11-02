One of HBO’s Best Docs Is Coming Back for Round Two

They’re back! The creators behind The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst are returning to bring us The Jinx: Part Two. The sequel to Andrew Jarecki’s hit HBO docuseries will explore what happened to Robert Durst after the shocking reveal at the end of the first installment.

Robert Durst is a prime example of how wealthy white men get away with things. Well, until they admit to the murders they committed—on camera. Durst, the heir to the Durst family’s real estate fortune, became infamous following the death of his first wife, Kathleen Durst. Andrew Jarecki directed the 2010 film All Good Things, starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst as fictionalized versions of Robert and Kathleen Durst. A few years later, Jarecki was tasked with the impossible: highlighting the very subject of his film in a docuseries.

While Durst denied killing his wife and the subsequent murders he was accused of, the series boiled down to the shocking moment in the final moments of the finale, when Durst thought his microphone was off. The recording captures Durst, who steps into a bathroom and begins talking to himself, muttering, “Killed them all, of course.” The filmmakers helped to get Durst arrested earlier that same day in a rare example of a docuseries about a serial killer actually helping to catch the killer in the end.

A lot has happened since The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst concluded in 2015. Per HBO, “The filmmakers continued their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls, and interviews with people who had never before come forward.” While we don’t know exactly what the series will detail, there have been many developments in the life of Robert Durst since, which we can assume will be explored in The Jinx: Part Two.

Will we see the thrilling trial conclusion?

Following his arrest and the release of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, Durst stood trial for the murder of former friend Susan Berman. The trial happened in the midst of COVID, so you (understandably) may have missed some of those post-Jinx developments. It seems that Part Two will explore what happened from 2015 until Durst’s death in 2022.

There are, as far as authorities believe, three deaths linked to Durst. While the first part of the series explored those three, it will be interesting to see how Jarecki and company continue the story of Durst and bring justice to his victims. The Jinx: Part Two is set to hit HBO sometime in 2024. Until we know more, that gives us plenty of time to revisit the amazing work that Jarecki did with the first part of the series and watch the Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst movie, right?

