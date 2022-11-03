The Internet Is Overjoyed at the Possibility of Bob Odenkirk Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

When you think about men that the internet would lay their lives on the line for, the list isn’t that long, but the one that is universally beloved is Bob Odenkirk. Remember when he had a health scare last year and we all collectively held our breath until we made sure he was okay? That’s the power that Odenkirk has and how deep our love for him goes. And so the internet getting a whiff of him being in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project now has everyone screaming.

Right now, there is a rumor that Bob Odenkirk is being looked at to join Wonder Man and while there isn’t really anything behind it other than whispers, the idea has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sharing their love on Twitter. Odenkirk has become something of a cult favorite among his fans and celebrating his work is something many of us love to do.

So why not have that spread into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Right now, the rumor is that he’s in talks for an undisclosed role, and that’s basically all we know. And honestly, if this means that Bob Odenkirk and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be in scenes together, then I’m all for it. Now, there are plenty of rumors that mean absolutely nothing, and that’s fine too, but the reaction from Odenkirk even being rumored to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been great because, like I said, we all love him.

The Odenkirk obsession is one that I would liken to creatives like Stanley Tucci and Steve Buscemi. We’re just obsessed with everything they choose to do, and having Odenkirk in the MCU at all is just something that really does fill me with such a sense of happiness.

Bob Odenkirk finally joining a superhero project: pic.twitter.com/bfDoWkT1gj — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) November 3, 2022

Honestly, can you think of anyone who has a meme that is as useful as Bob Odenkirk saying, “My little women,” in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women? Because when you think about it, it is somehow universal, and that is fully because of Odenkirk.

GIVE IT TO ME! pic.twitter.com/DgmuAAxWcx — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 3, 2022

Odenkirk and Daredevil would rule

What the rumor has also done is get the internet talking about Odenkirk and Matt Murdock being in scenes together. And to that, I’d also love to see him in scenes with Jennifer Walters even if he doesn’t play a lawyer. The wish comes from Odenkirk’s role in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and Saul Goodman (also known as Jimmy McGill) where he was a lawyer and so fans clearly love Odenkirk in a courtroom.

I’ll only accept the Bob Odenkirk Wonder Man news if we get to see these two mfs in a legal dispute at some point in the MCU pic.twitter.com/2NvPJ8sCom — Aidan (@MetalGearLMAO) November 3, 2022

The point is that this is one rumor that has many of us screaming because we just love seeing Bob Odenkirk, and can you blame us?

(featured image: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures)

