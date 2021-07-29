Bob Odenkirk Is in Stable Condition After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

Bob Odenkirk is officially in stable condition after having what is being reported as a heart attack, following collapsing on the set of the AMC series Better Call Saul.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday afternoon. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Considering TMZ was the first to report the news of Odenkirk’s incident, I am not surprised that the family would ask for privacy in this matter. I hope that they, like many other celebrity families, did not find out about this news first through it being thrust onto social media for the most clicks at the time.

His son, Nate Odenkirk, shared that his father was going to be okay on Twitter.

He’s going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

Thanks, Nate. Love him up good, hear? — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Fucking WHEW. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) July 28, 2021

According to sources, production was slightly more than halfway done on the final/sixth season at the time of Odenkirk’s heart attack. Right now, everything has been halted as the focus is now on Odenkirk’s health. It’s unclear how long this hiatus will last, but we just hope it will give him enough time to recover because as the outpouring of support has shown, we really love Bob Odenkirk.

“Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people,” AMC said in a statement, also shared by THR. “Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery.”

Sony Pictures TV added their own show of support, saying, “Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being. Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery.”

Some good news as we start our crawl into the weekend.

