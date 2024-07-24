10 Best 2024 Summer Olympic Uniforms, Ranked

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are just days away! The excitement in Paris is imported from all over the world in this unifying celebration of international relations and camaraderie. We can’t wait for the fun to begin! Here are our favorite outfits thus far!

1. Mongolia

The internet has fallen in love with the opening ceremony uniform for athletes competing in the Olympics for Mongolia. Designed by Michel&Amazonka, this kit is inspired by the National Naadam Festival in Mongolia, which begins with raising nine white banners. The imagery on the tunic’s front panel invokes the lighting of the Olympic flame and the climb of Mount Everest. The gold stitching mixes modern context with cultural symbolism. Stunning.

2. Haiti

“A UNIFORM FOR THE REBIRTH OF THE FIRST BLACK REPUBLIC” -designer Stella Jean. These opening ceremony outfits mix preppy pageantry with fabulous, vibrant patterns. In particular, the pattern of the pants and skirt was painted by artist Philippe Dodard. The unconventional lines of fabric make the entire ensemble act as a metaphor for Haiti’s fierce presence and culture.

3. Kenya

Kovu Couture designed Kenya’s opening ceremony outfits. The bright red fabric, complimented by traditional beading, will catch the eyes in the march through Paris on July 26. “The collection portrays our culture, community and traditions carrying the @officialteamkenya dreams and inspiration as they set sail.” -Connie Aluoch.

4. Czechia

Splashy! These uniquely patterned trench coats and polos stand out from the solid colors of many other team kits. Audiences must recognize the dynamic use of color. These pieces could easily be worn daily as streetwear. Plenty of athletes will surely be jealous of Czech’s competitive kit.

5. Mexico

The opening ceremony outfits for Mexico feature a workman’s white jacket with flashes of pink and intricately designed patterns. The black ink sketch design has various takes on the shape of a heart and other pieces that echo more of a spade shape. The jacket is exceptionally modern for the opening ceremony, primarily featuring a preppy blazer. I could 100% see this Mexican jacket at Coachella.

6. Jamaica

The sporty kit for the Jamaican kit is bold and vibrant, using the colours of the Jamaican flag. The sports outfits were designed and manufactured by Pumba. The fabric is light and breathable; undoubtedly, the athletes enjoy it. The way the yellow, green, and black are moulded together into a striking pattern is beautiful and competitive, and it refuses to hide and can be picked out of a crowd.

7. Canada

The millennials must be quaking in their boots over this stylish collection by Canadian company Lulu Lemon. Every outfit takes on a new tone of red, offering various chic options for the team. The most notable, however, is the matching button-up short sleeve and shorts with its striking purple and maroon pattern in a sleek and modern popular streetwear outfit.

8. Netherlands

ORANGE! It’s vibrant. It’s eye-catching. It’s head-to-toe ORANGE. This jumpsuit will surely make an unforgettable entrance at the Olympic opening ceremony. I’m getting Sporty Spice, I’m getting Vector from Despicable Me. I’m here for it.

9. Turkey

The subtleties of Turkey’s uniforms are noted. The outfits vary in a variety of reds, blues and whites. However, the classic light Blue and White striped blazer with white pants and white loafers with a striking bright red sole caught my eye the most. It’s stylish and sleek. I could see Zendaya wearing it to Wimbledon.

10. Australia

Yellow and Green are Australia’s standout colors. However, compared to Jamaica, these tones are slightly more muted. The bright yellow overcoat is stunning and will sparkle in a Paris drizzle.

