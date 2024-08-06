The Internet Is Obsessed With Xbox’s Cheeky ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Controllers, Complete With Detachable Butt

Breaking news: We just got a better look at Marvel’s collaboration with Xbox in honor of its latest phase 5 outing, Deadpool & Wolverine—and let’s just say these custom controllers really highlight our heroes’ finest, ahem, assets.

Presidential elections, global conflicts, the 2024 Olympics, blah blah blah, proper name, place, name backstory stuff. Turn off whatever valuable information you’re tuning into because there’s something far more important dominating the headlines: a first glimpse at the new Deadpool & Wolverine-themed Xbox controllers. Thank you, Marvel Jesus!

The exquisitely molded Xbox butt controllers (no, I’m not making this up) were debuted by Microsoft ahead of the film’s premiere on July 26, depicting Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) red and yellow, spandex-clad postérieures in one of the most head-scratching—and horny?—promotions for the MCU threequel thus far. And that’s saying something. Looking at you, Deadpool & Wolverine AMC popcorn bucket.

Gamers over the age of 18 can actually enter the #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes for a chance to win two Cheeky Controllers and get their hands on all those curves, as well as a special edition Xbox Series X console. LFG! But how do these controllers actually play in a normal gaming experience?

Just in: the Deadpool & Wolverine Cheeky Controllers aren’t squishable, actually

Terrible news! Wade and Logan’s Xbox controller butts aren’t actually soft and squishy. Rather, they’re made of a hard plasticky material, according to Redditor Termnlychill91. I know—you’ll just have to find something else to grope while you’re hitting 360 noscopes in Fortnite.

The Reddit user didn’t win Microsoft’s sweepstakes, but they were lucky enough to snag a seat at the Deadpool & Wolverine Hall H panel/screening at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con. Here, they and a handful of other attendees won a lottery held by Marvel Studios, and shortly after receiving it, took to social media to share an in-depth look at their spoils.

For those concerned about whether or not Wolverine and Deadpool’s voluptuous backsides would get in the way of their gaming experience, fear not, because according to Termnlychill91, the butts are held on by magnets and can be taken off. Detachable rear ends aside, the packaging and branding on these controllers is also pretty cool, featuring elements from our heroes’ costumes. It even comes with a handwritten note from the Merc with a Mouth himself—”It’s an exact replica of my rotund derriere.”

Nothing screams “best bubs” quite like matching butt controllers. And Deadpool & Wolverine is certainly worthy of such celebration, as it recently crossed the $824 million mark at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest R-rated movie of all time. As Deadpool so delicately put it, “Suck it, Fox! I’m Going to Disneyland!”

