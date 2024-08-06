The Internet Is Enamored With Harris VP Pick Tim Walz

Kamala Harris is officially our Democratic candidate for president in the 2024 election! With that announcement came her choice for vice president a few hours later, and everyone instantly fell in love with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Look, he’s a Swiftie with a cat. Can you blame us?
Walz seems to be just a wholesome guy who loves his pets and will tell you how to fix a car (and to go vote) in a video. So the internet is having a really fun time with him as our VP pick. The thing is: Many of us are new to Walz and his history, so we’re all getting thrown into the deep end with this guy. As But Why Tho editor-in-chief Kate Sánchez pointed out, he is just a dude you can like (and he also has shown how he stands up for the things that he is fighting for).
Many of the online responses to Walz’s nomination include people sharing videos to help the newbies fall in love with him, like a video of Walz and his daughter at the Minnesota State Fair when no one would tell him what the Slingshot was. I am so sorry, my guy.
Others have decided to share ideas for how Harris/Walz can take the election, like having Walz go on Hot Ones with host Sean Evans.
I personally love that he’s from Minnesota, home of one of my favorite musicians (Prince), as well as my favorite fictional husband (Ben Wyatt).
Look, the Minnesota of it all is really making people have a grand ole time. I have seen so many Drop Dead Gorgeous jokes out there.
We love to root for someone
The internet can make or break someone. We either are on your side or everything you’ve ever done wrong is going to come to light. With Walz, the more people dig into him, the more they fall in love with him. It is truly one of the most wholesome of VP picks.
There are even videos where he is talking about Kamala Harris, making fun of those coming for cat people, and honestly just being an all around wholesome guy.
The really iconic thing is that he is a Taylor Swift fan. Walz, if you’re listening, if you take on Ticketmaster, you guys are winning hands down.
We all might be new to the Tim Walz train, but we’re already on board with a man who went on the Slingshot without knowing what it was.
This is for you, Tim Walz. Everyone’s new favorite guy.
Published: Aug 6, 2024 02:58 pm