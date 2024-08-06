Tim Walz with a smile on his face
(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Category:
Big on the Internet

The Internet Is Enamored With Harris VP Pick Tim Walz

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 02:58 pm

Kamala Harris is officially our Democratic candidate for president in the 2024 election! With that announcement came her choice for vice president a few hours later, and everyone instantly fell in love with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Look, he’s a Swiftie with a cat. Can you blame us?

Recommended Videos

Walz seems to be just a wholesome guy who loves his pets and will tell you how to fix a car (and to go vote) in a video. So the internet is having a really fun time with him as our VP pick. The thing is: Many of us are new to Walz and his history, so we’re all getting thrown into the deep end with this guy. As But Why Tho editor-in-chief Kate Sánchez pointed out, he is just a dude you can like (and he also has shown how he stands up for the things that he is fighting for).

Many of the online responses to Walz’s nomination include people sharing videos to help the newbies fall in love with him, like a video of Walz and his daughter at the Minnesota State Fair when no one would tell him what the Slingshot was. I am so sorry, my guy.

Others have decided to share ideas for how Harris/Walz can take the election, like having Walz go on Hot Ones with host Sean Evans.

I personally love that he’s from Minnesota, home of one of my favorite musicians (Prince), as well as my favorite fictional husband (Ben Wyatt).

Look, the Minnesota of it all is really making people have a grand ole time. I have seen so many Drop Dead Gorgeous jokes out there.

We love to root for someone

The internet can make or break someone. We either are on your side or everything you’ve ever done wrong is going to come to light. With Walz, the more people dig into him, the more they fall in love with him. It is truly one of the most wholesome of VP picks.

There are even videos where he is talking about Kamala Harris, making fun of those coming for cat people, and honestly just being an all around wholesome guy.

The really iconic thing is that he is a Taylor Swift fan. Walz, if you’re listening, if you take on Ticketmaster, you guys are winning hands down.

We all might be new to the Tim Walz train, but we’re already on board with a man who went on the Slingshot without knowing what it was.

This is for you, Tim Walz. Everyone’s new favorite guy.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
twitter youtube Link to www.themarysue.com