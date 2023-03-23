The Internet Goes Wild Over Its New Favorite Nepo Baby

Nepo babies have had a bad rap in recent years, especially in recent months, with a slew of stars fighting back against the notion that the families they were born into played into even a tiny fraction of their success.

But that has all changed with Sofia Coppola’s teenage daughter Romy Mars, who hilariously proved she was well aware of her privileged upbringing in a viral TikTok while pointing out completely wild things her lavish lifestyle has allowed her to do with ease, such as chartering a helicopter using the credit card of her father, who is Phoenix’s lead singer. But don’t worry, because her parents have now “grounded” her. See, nepo babies are just like you and me!

Proving she was well and truly following in the footsteps of her director mum (The Virgin Suicides, The Bling Ring, Lost in Translation), Romy shared a short cinematic masterpiece on social media where she settled in for a night of cooking dinner at home.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah bradley ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

“Make a vodka-sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with a camp friend,” Romy wrote in her video, which has since been deleted.

Relaying her culinary thought processes, she admitted that she “didn’t know the difference between a garlic and an onion” and had to google images of onions on her phone to find out which one was which. The admission left her embarrassed, but she still went on to use shallots in her dish. Is this a result of celebrity parents always hiring a private chef for their day-to-day needs? It might just be!

Romy further explained, “Also, I thought I would do this because I’m already grounded because my parent’s biggest rule is that I’m not allowed to have public social media accounts. Here’s why,” she added before posing with her father’s Grammy award. She continued, “because they don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.”

Well, she clearly didn’t realise how massively her TikTok video would blow up! But honestly, while the contents of the video were hilarious, her snappy editing was also on point, which has us all thinking, on this occasion, this is one nepo baby we’re on board with. Others online agree, with one person tweeting: “This is all we want from nepo babies honestly. Other nepo babies plz take notes,” while another added: “A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors.” A third agreed: “it has dramatic tension, excellent scene-setting, good evocative props that indicate emotions (onions = tears) shocking family revelations, slapstick comedy, great dialogue…you’re right.”

We can’t wait to see Romy’s directorial debut, but you may as well hand her an Oscar now because we’re sure it’ll be equally brilliant. Justice for nepo babies!

(featured image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

