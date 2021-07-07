comScore The Internet Answers "Who Is One Character You Believe Was Perfectly Cast?"

Some actors fully embody the character and it's whoa.

By Lyra HaleJul 7th, 2021, 1:39 pm

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

Sometimes, a role is made for an actor, and when I say made, I don’t mean that someone sat down and wrote the role for this actor. I mean that this role was destined by fate to be acted out by this person in particular, and no one, no matter how hard they try, can ever fully encompass the energy that this actor exuded while taking on this character.

Thanks to Twitter user @maddiebckley, Twitter is answering the question, “Who is one character you believe was PERFECTLY cast?”

Personally, I think there’s no one else that can play Harley Quinn besides Margot Robbie. No one has the chaotic energy, charm, or capability to take on all the complexities of this character. Same thing goes for Matthew Lillard as live-action Shaggy. That role was absolutely made for him and him alone, from the voice to the way he carried himself.

Marvel also has plenty of characters that I can’t picture anyone else playing ever again. For one, Chadwick Boseman. No one will ever be at the same level as Boseman in Black Panther. That is his role, forever and always. The same goes for Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

And I’m not alone in this either; with plenty of the responses being from the MCU & DCEU, some for the whole Lord of the Rings cast, and others for Tim Curry across movies like Muppet Treasure Island and Clue. Check out more of my favorite responses below and let us know what actor fully embodies their character for the performance of a lifetime!

(image: Warner Bros/DC)

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.