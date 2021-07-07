The Internet Answers “Who Is One Character You Believe Was Perfectly Cast?”

Sometimes, a role is made for an actor, and when I say made, I don’t mean that someone sat down and wrote the role for this actor. I mean that this role was destined by fate to be acted out by this person in particular, and no one, no matter how hard they try, can ever fully encompass the energy that this actor exuded while taking on this character.

Thanks to Twitter user @maddiebckley, Twitter is answering the question, “Who is one character you believe was PERFECTLY cast?”

who is one character you believe was PERFECTLY cast? like the role was just made for that actor and nobody else could embody it they way they did? — ً (@maddiebckley) July 6, 2021

Personally, I think there’s no one else that can play Harley Quinn besides Margot Robbie. No one has the chaotic energy, charm, or capability to take on all the complexities of this character. Same thing goes for Matthew Lillard as live-action Shaggy. That role was absolutely made for him and him alone, from the voice to the way he carried himself.

Marvel also has plenty of characters that I can’t picture anyone else playing ever again. For one, Chadwick Boseman. No one will ever be at the same level as Boseman in Black Panther. That is his role, forever and always. The same goes for Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

And I’m not alone in this either; with plenty of the responses being from the MCU & DCEU, some for the whole Lord of the Rings cast, and others for Tim Curry across movies like Muppet Treasure Island and Clue. Check out more of my favorite responses below and let us know what actor fully embodies their character for the performance of a lifetime!

Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez in Glee. She helped change the world playing this part and helped save lives. She’s truly the only Santana 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/zauSPGjT54 — Lauren Elizabeth ミ☆ (@Beautiful_Liz_) July 7, 2021

Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon Rent was due and she paid in full after this role. https://t.co/b1rPDCHNwL pic.twitter.com/GGHSoimZsj — daya. ☽ (@ddaengnaega) July 7, 2021

matthew lillard as live action shaggy for sure pic.twitter.com/ZLSVXj6XKC — molly ⚢ (@horrorlesbo) July 7, 2021

Lots of folks understandably saying Viola Davis as Annalise Keating in #HTGAWM. But remember that the role was written for a white woman. Then Viola auditioned , blew them away, and she forced them to rewrite the character as a Black Woman. That’s how we got this moment: https://t.co/K8Wrj4OzWo pic.twitter.com/amfXU94om3 — April (@ReignOfApril) July 7, 2021

Tim Curry as Dr. Frank N. Furter (Rocky Horror Picture Show) pic.twitter.com/cpz8BOipP4 — Emolument Klaus (@runswith) July 7, 2021

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, RDJ as Iron Man, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. No one could’ve done it better than them. https://t.co/LAqrqcmyBe pic.twitter.com/H1FNT7K3uq — ✧ᴠᴏᴅᴋᴀ࿐ (@russianbeverage) July 7, 2021

Nerds don’t appreciate Margot Robbie nearly enough. She embodies Quinn the way Reeve embodied Superman. pic.twitter.com/8PHw2oKo6S — Erin Snyder (@ErinLSnyder) July 7, 2021

All five of them!!!!! Which is what makes it so perfect https://t.co/GhBMAbRKGt pic.twitter.com/GgJkuPMItw — jack rem x (@jackremmington) July 7, 2021

No one, absolutely no one could have done Dwight Schrute better than Rainn Wilson. Without him as this character, the sitcom would never work well and probably it won’t be so funny. pic.twitter.com/ehc1OM5Plo — cachorro rebaixado (@luaracherosa) July 7, 2021

they embodied this! morticia and gomez was made for them. in fact, this entire film was perfectly casted, but ESPECIALLY for these two. they were born for this. https://t.co/tdwgJa03Po pic.twitter.com/5l84ny8qQd — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) July 7, 2021

i said what i said https://t.co/6XKV4F0eGh pic.twitter.com/0Pjvu53ZRe — celine aka WAR ♡ψ LOKI SPOILERS (@yourelikeastar) July 7, 2021

man’s was so good there may never be a live action T’Challa again pic.twitter.com/Owir6SulsB — . (@rhymik_) July 6, 2021

Each and every one of them https://t.co/L5041mouu8 pic.twitter.com/SC3qd1U378 — Chris Bookish Cauldron (@BookishCauldron) July 7, 2021

