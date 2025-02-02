‘The Hunger Games’ are still alive: new book and movie in the works

In June 2024, Lionsgate announced plans to adapt author Suzanne Collins’ latest installment in the Hunger Games franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping. The book, due to be published in March, focuses on the story of Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor in the original series. In the movie adaptations, Haymitch was played by Woody Harrelson. The cast for the new movie has not been announced yet.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Collins’ newest book is set in Panem 24 years before the original Hunger Games story. The book begins on the morning of the 50th Reaping, a.k.a. the Second Quarter Quell. The day also happens to be Abernathy’s birthday, and he’s focused on making it through the reaping unscathed.

Unfortunately, fate has a different plan in mind and Abernathy is chosen to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. Abernathy, who lives with his mother and brother in District 12, is forced to reckon with the Games and the emotional fallout.

Sunrise on the Reaping excerpt

People published an excerpt from Sunrise on the Reaping on January 15, giving readers a feel for a younger Haymitch’s character and what it was like for him in the moments leading up to the Quarter Quell reaping.

“The upside of being born on reaping day is that you can sleep late on your birthday,” the excerpt reads in part. “It’s pretty much downhill from there. A day off school hardly compensates for the terror of the name drawing. Even if you survive that, nobody feels like having cake after watching two kids being hauled off to the Capitol for slaughter. I roll over and pull the sheet over my head.”

Haymitch explains he plans to “devote the afternoon to the two things I love best—wasting time and being with my girl, Lenore Dove” and that he hopes to get his chores for the day done early. He also goes on to mention the importance of the Quarter Quell, in which “twice as many kids” will be chosen to compete for survival.

When will the Sunrise on the Reaping movie come out?

The film adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping already has a release date of November 20, 2026.

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a press release about the film. “We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story.” Sunrise on the Reaping will be the second “standalone” Hunger Games film adaptation following 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen took part in the Games.

What happened at the 50th Hunger Games?

We don’t want to give away too much, but the gist is this: after he is reaped, Haymitch Abernathy travels to the Capitol and participates in the game. He allies with his fellow District 12 tribute but ultimately is left to face off against a tribute from District 1 to claim victory. Until Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark came along, Haymitch Abernathy was the second and only surviving tribute from District 12.

