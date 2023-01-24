While I vaguely remember an announcement about a Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special, it left my mind until I saw the very horny and action-packed trailer that dropped yesterday! Keeping with the theme of overly descriptive titles, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special follows Harley and Ivy for their first-ever Valentine’s Day as an official couple. While Ivy wants to keep things chill, that’s not Harley’s style whatsoever.

Roses are red, Ivy is green, this Valentine’s Day get ready for something truly obscene ?



Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special premieres February 9 on @HBOMax. #HarlivyDay #HarleyQuinnVDay pic.twitter.com/ZdYv6N84Ia — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) January 23, 2023

Anyone familiar with the show or the great comics series by Tee Franklin knows they are not afraid “go there” when it comes to sex. The universe will confront predators like Doctor Psycho but also shows the wide spectrum of sex and sexualities that are typically underrepresented, including sex workers, kink, disability, queer couples, and more. That being said, this episode looks a helluva lot kinkier than the season 3 episode “A Thief, a Mole, an Orgy.”

In the fourth episode of season 3, during a mission to rescue Frank the Plant (voiced by J.B. Smoove), Harley and Ives head to a Court of Owls meeting only to discover that it’s actually a massive sex party. Showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern admitted that they were surprised they got away with everything that happened, considering that DC wouldn’t let Batman perform cunning linguistics with Catwoman (who were also at the sex-party).

As fun as the party was for most goers, they couldn’t really enjoy the fun because of the tension caused by an uncovered secret held by Ivy.

Oh my god this is every kink and fetish fanfic creators DREAM?!



We’re getting ACTUAL hyper cock growth w/BANE?!



Aphrodisiac pheromones and vine play?!



BDSM BANE?! https://t.co/om1CiQ2v9B — TheMMGArchivest (@Mannwellmuscle1) January 23, 2023

As you enjoy how delightfully horny @dcharleyquinn 's valentine's special gets, please pay credence to the most delightfully horny installments of them all, courtesy of @MizTeeFranklin pic.twitter.com/AZhPjss82E — M'Kay 'GO READ HARLIVY LEGION OF BATS!' Orchard (@TurklesonTia) January 23, 2023

In this new special, Harley and Ivy must once again save the day, but at least they will enjoy some time alone together, too. There’s some rope play in the bedroom and what looks like a romantic Italian dinner (just like The Eat, Bang! Kill. Tour Issue 3)—to say nothing of all the other adventures had by heroes and villains alike. Unfortunately, Batman (who’s absolutely smitten with Catwoman) isn’t available to partake in the festivities due to the events of season 3. However, Catwoman does show him some love by sending a present.

The main conflict appears to arise after they have an otherworldly bedroom experience that the Green (the cosmic force that connects all plant life) possibly amplifies, making everyone in Gotham want to stop what they’re doing and give into carnal pleasure. It could be connected to Ivy’s access to potent pheromones (like when she used them against the Justice League in season 2). Previously, the pheromone mist was green. However, the aura after was pink, just like in this new trailer! Since Ivy last used this spray, she’s been hard at work in her lab and exploring her powers with the Green.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special hits HBO Max on February 9.

(featured image: HBO Max)

