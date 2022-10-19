The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale has nearly finished its run in the United States but is yet to air for UK viewers. Luckily, the release date has finally been announced, as the show prepares for its return to Channel 4.

Season 5 will see Elizabeth Moss’ June face the consequences for luring Fred Waterford to his (deserved) gruesome death in the climax of Season 4. Indeed, Moss told Parade that “there’s not a dull moment this season”, describing it as the team’s best season yet.

The trailer has teased the upcoming season as a showdown between June and Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy. Serena is seen back in Gilead turquoise, surrounded by Commanders, suggesting she will return to the patriarchal society for at least some of the season. Now pregnant, she has a lot to lose if she were to be punished for speaking out about Gilead during her time in Canada.

Meanwhile, June is continuing on her mission to find her daughter Hannah. With Luke, Moira, and Nichole safe in Canada, Hannah is next on her list to rescue from Gilead’s clutches.

While American audiences will already know how much of this plays out, here’s when British viewers will be able to see the next instalment of the action-packed drama.

When Is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 UK Release Date?

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will air on Channel 4 on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm. From then on, episodes will air at the same time each week, with ten episodes making up the fifth season.

For the first time since Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, Prime Video will also debut the season premiere at the same time. All four previous seasons previously premiered on Channel 4 in the UK and became available to watch on Prime Video at a later date.

Who Is In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Cast?

The majority of the main cast will return to star in The Handmaid’s Tale, with one notable exception. Alexis Bledel chose not to reprise her role as Dr Emily Malek.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” she said in a statement in May, 2022. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

The following cast members are confirmed to be returning to the show for Season 5:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osbourne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

(featured image: Hulu)

