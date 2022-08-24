The Season 5 Trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Is Here and I’m Emotionally Exhausted

***SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the events of the season 4 finale.***

Hulu has released the latest trailer for their dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, which premieres its 5th season next month. The trailer shows June (Elisabeth Moss) undergoing lots of therapy, repairing her relationship with Luke (O.T. Fagbenle), and opening a trendy poutine café with Moira (Samira Wiley). Just kidding! There are no happy endings in The Handmaid’s Tale, the critically acclaimed series that doubles as a 10-hour stress test. So gird your loins and grab your Xanax, because we’re in for another emotionally eviscerating season of television.

Season 5 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the season four finale, which sees Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) traded to Gilead in exchange for the release of 22 freedom fighting women. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Nick (Max Minghella) bring Fred to No Man’s Land, where June and several former handmaids chase him through the woods and rip him to shreds, violently murdering him. It’s a just end to a truly contemptible man, but violent revenge isn’t a cure-all for years of trauma and abuse. “I killed him, and I loved it so much,” she whispers to Luke. And so continues June’s dark descent into villainy and vengeance.

Despite killing Waterford, June remains hyper-focused on her revenge against Serena Joy, wanting her to know it was June who murdered Fred. But June’s violent actions have an unexpected outcome, as the world begins to pity Serena and she makes inroads in bringing Gilead to Canada. June continues her quest to find and rescue Hannah, and plans a return to Gilead, possibly bringing Luke with her. But June is so focused on revenge that she fails to see the danger she is putting her family in. So many have died to save June or help June. Who else will she sacrifice on her journey towards revenge?

Season 4 saw June walking a dangerous and self destructive path. She feels alienated and alone in Canada, despite being reunited with her estranged husband, baby, and best friend. And while the series has given June some much needed plot momentum in finally letting her escape to Canada, her head is still very much in Gilead. June’s trauma manifests in her inability to connect with people, and in a shocking scene where she sexually assaults her own husband.

If the trailer is any indication, then we’re in for another grueling and emotionally devastating season. Many fans have tapped out of the show’s relentless bleakness, but I keep watching for the cinematography, the story, and for the stunning performances from the actors. Another angry close-up of Elisabeth Moss’s face? Ugh fine, I’m watching.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on September 14 on Hulu.

(featured image: Hulu)

