‘The Great British Bake Off’ Returns! Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Season

Summer is finally coming to an end, and that means it’s the best time of the year! The Great British Bake Off is returning for its 14th outing, and we couldn’t be more excited. There are few things more relaxing than watching lovely people making delicious baked goods in a too-warm tent. Bring on the most heartwarming competition on TV.

When does the new season of The Great British Bake Off start?

Though no official release date has been provided by the U.K.’s Channel 4 yet, The Great British Bake Off 2023 is “coming soon”—previous seasons have started somewhere around mid-September, so we’d expect the same to be true this year.

In the U.S., where it’s known as The Great British Baking Show (for some reason), the rights have been with Netflix for the last few years, where episodes drop on the Friday after they air in the U.K. There’s currently nothing to suggest this won’t be the case for the 2023 season, though nothing has been confirmed so far.

The Great British Bake Off gets a new host!

GBBO has had multiple hosts over the years, and a new one is set to enter the tent this season. Joining returning judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, and presenter Noel Fielding, is Allison Hammond—and we’re pretty sure The Mary Sue‘s own Rachael Davies manifested this. Hammond, known in the U.K. for competing in the third series of Big Brother, waltzing in Strictly Come Dancing, and most recently for co-hosting This Morning, is sure to be a fun addition to the cast. She’s hilarious, has an infectious laugh, and will no doubt get along gloriously with Noel Fielding. We can’t wait to see how she interacts with the contestants, too.

Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?

Matt Lucas, known for Little Britain and Doctor Who hosted Bake Off for a total of three seasons and 51 episodes. When it was announced he was leaving the show, Lucas wrote on Twitter/”X”: “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.” He added that he was “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

Throughout those three seasons, however, the Fielding and Lucas pairing was missing some of the magic of Fielding co-hosting with Sandi Toksvig, so we’re excited to see what Allison Hammond will bring to the table. I’ve got a feeling it’ll be the best kind of chaotic energy, and I’m here for it.

The Great British Bake Off is implementing some other changes this year, too

Allison Hammond joining the show is not the only change coming to Bake Off in 2023. After complaints that some of last year’s challenges were too over-the-top and complicated with too little time given to the contestants, promises have been made that the new season will be stripped “back to basics, with a few twists.” As reported by the Mirror, Richard McKerrow, who runs Love Productions, the production company that makes the show, admitted that “the last series was not [their] strongest,” and that he had listened to the fans.

We can’t wait to see what that means when The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens.

(featured image: Chanel 4)

