Matt Lucas Is Leaving GBBO: Here’s Who Should Replace Him

Matt Lucas recently announced his departure from The Great British Bake Off, marking the end of his three years presenting the show alongside Noel Fielding. He was the second to join Noel, following Sandi Toksvig, and had honestly always felt underwhelming to me.

His awkward humor might have worked back in his questionable Little Britain days, but on GBBO it just came off uncomfortable. Even the bakers didn’t seem to know what to do with his riffing at times, so I can’t say that I was gutted when I saw his announcement online.

“Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects,” the presenter wrote on Twitter. “So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

But to whom will he be passing it on to? Nothing has yet been confirmed, but I’m just hoping that it will be someone who melds a bit better with Noels eclectic humor. I want a Sandy-and-Noel vibrant mix, not a Noel-and-Matt awkward pairing.

As a Brit who watches far too much TV and feels like long-term presenters are my personal friends, here are a few candidates that I think would be perfect on the world’s favorite baking show.

Joe Lycett

The UK’s darling, Joe Lycett, has already appeared on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, so knows his sponge from his biscuits and is comfortable inside the tent. Plus he has the same sharp, off-the-wall humor as Noel, so I think they would pair together perfectly.

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya won GBBO back in 2015, but has gone on to have an active TV career since then, presenting various baking shows and sharing her wholesome personality with the nation. For me, she has some of the same charming, cozy personality as Sandi, but with enough humor to keep up with Noel. I think she would do so well in bonding with the bakers—although it might be hard for her to resist helping them out during nail-biting showstoppers.

Alison Hammond

I’ve already waxed lyrical about my love for Alison Hammond but I think she would be a true gift to GBBO. She’s warm, she’s hilarious, she’s a natural at helping people feel relaxed and comfortable thanks to her years interviewing people. Basically, I love her and would happily see her on literally any show. More Alison Hammond!

Tom Allen

Tom Allen currently presents Bake Off: An Extra Slice, so is already in the extended GBBO family. He also has the same quirky humor that Channel 4 loves, having presented various shows for the broadcaster over the years. Plus (like most British TV personalities) he’s also appeared on Celebrity Bake Off, so knows what it’s like to be stressed inside the tent already.

Richard Ayoade

While Richard Ayoade doesn’t have much of an existing connection to GBBO, he does have a long-standing working relationship with Noel. The duo has teamed up on a few editions of The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and brought a chaotic joy that is truly unmatched. Ayoade joining Bake Off would certainly be a bold choice, but I think it would pay off.

James Acaster

Perhaps the most iconic participant of Celebrity Bake Off, James Acaster is equal parts awkward and hilarious, but not in an uncomfortable way like Matt Lucas. Another high flier on the British comedy scene, he is a favorite on various shows, from Taskmaster to Would I Lie To You?, making him an ideal choice for the role.

Who would you pick for the job? Let us know in the comments!

