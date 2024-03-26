‘The Good Doctor’ Continues Its Seventh and Final Season

Fans were dismayed when ABC canceled its hit medical drama The Good Doctor, which is currently airing its seventh and final season. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon at the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose.

The series quickly garnered a devoted fanbase thanks to its energetic pacing and Highmore’s performance. But while The Good Doctor is ending, there are still several episodes to come. Season 7 will only feature 10 episodes, a truncated order due to production delays and the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023.

When does episode four premiere?

Episode four of season 7 premieres on March 26 on ABC.

The Good Doctor stars Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Chuku Modu, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin. The series is based on the 2013 Korean show of the same name by Park Jae-beom.

Highmore released a statement on the series ending: “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver … tequila, stat!”

The final ten episodes of The Good Doctor will air on ABC this spring.

(featured image: Jeff Weddell/ABC)

