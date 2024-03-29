What Does ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Episode 5 Have in Store?

The Good Doctor season 7 recently premiered on ABC. Given that the season experienced an early hiatus during its run, viewers are likely curious when episode 5, “Who at Peace,” is set to arrive.

The Good Doctor is a medical drama that follows the daily life of Dr. Sean Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a neurodivergent doctor, and his colleagues as they attend to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital patients. While viewers have been following Dr. Murphy’s journey since 2017, season 7 is confirmed to be the show’s final season. Although the season’s arrival is bittersweet, it does have many exciting things in store for viewers.

Viewers will recall that Dr. Murphy and his wife, Lea Dilallo-Murphy (Paige Spara), welcomed a son, Steve, at the end of season 6. One of the major storylines of season 7 is how Dr. Murphy and Dilallo-Murphy adjust to parenthood. Given that the representation of neurodivergent parenthood in television is rare, it is a particularly intriguing story arc. Meanwhile, The Good Doctor also enhanced its representation by introducing Charlie in season 7, who is portrayed by neurodivergent actress Kayla Cromber. Viewers interested in seeing Charlie’s progress as a medical resident and how Dr. Murphy and his wife navigate their relationship struggles will be especially anxious for episode 5.

When does The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 premiere?

While The Good Doctor took a two-week hiatus early in season 7, it has since returned to its regular schedule for the foreseeable future. Hence, season 7 episode 5, “Who at Peace,” will premiere on ABC at 10/9c on Tuesday, April 2. For viewers who prefer to watch the show via streaming, the episode will be available the following day, April 3, for streaming on Hulu. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

Asher’s views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome; Asher briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient’s conversion to Judaism for his fiancee.

Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) has had a fairly minor role so far in The Good Doctor season 7. However, viewers familiar with his backstory know that he left his religious background and family when he became an atheist and began pursuing a medical career. Although Dr. Wolke was able to make amends with his family, there are still clearly a lot of unresolved feelings about his past and religion, which will hopefully be explored in”Who at Peace.”

