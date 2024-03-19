‘The Good Doctor’ Is Officially Back This Week

Medical dramas are generally a fun watch, and The Good Doctor is no exception. Now that the show’s seventh season is in full swing, we’ve got the details on when and how to keep up.

Created in 2017 by David Shore, The Good Doctor is a medical drama American remake of the 2013 Korean show by Park Jae-beom. Both shows center around a genius surgeon named Shaun Murphy, who also has autism. Each episode tackles Murphy’s daily routine at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country.

The cast of The Good Doctor features Freddie Highmore (as Dr. Shaun Murphy), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), Chuku Modu (Dr. Jared Kalu), and more.

The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on ABC. Season 7 episode 3, titled “Critical Support,” drops on March 19 following an unexpected break last week.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

Despite its popularity, the show is not without its problems. As we’ve talked about before, the show is fairly controversial for its depiction of transgender and autistic characters. The episode “She” in particular was very controversial, as it centered around a trans woman being told that her gender identity is incorrect because of her XY chromosomes. Dr. Murphy berates and misgenders her the entire time.

You can watch The Good Doctor on ABC and next day on Hulu.

(featured image: ABC)

