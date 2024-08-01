The Gina Carano Saga Unfortunately Continues

Just when you think the Gina Carano vs. Disney debacle is over, she forces herself into the spotlight again. Every ebb and flow of this conversation is controlled by when Carano thinks people aren’t talking about her anymore. Now, she’s having her co-stars, creatives, and more potentially testify in her lawsuit.

The latest court document, which The Hollywood Reporter previewed and reported on, states that Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, Bob Chapek, Kathleen Kennedy, Bear Grylls, and Lynne Hale could all be potential witnesses for Carano’s court case. The trial is currently tentatively set for September of this year. The main issue that is reportedly to be explored in the trial is whether or not Carano was under contract when Disney parted ways with the actress for her right-wing comments.

Carano was let go after a series of divisive, hateful posts on social media. Fans called her out for transphobia after she mocked people’s choice to share their preferred pronouns, and then she posted a bunch of conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and the 2020 Presidential election. This led to her comparing being a Republican in America to the Holocaust, and it was understandably the final straw for Disney. Since then, she has tried her hand at working with the Daily Wire before desperately trying to sue Disney for her job back.

Carano’s lawsuit reportedly claims that she was treated differently from her male co-stars, citing that Pascal also made a Holocaust-related comparison. His statement compared the rise of fascism in America at the hands of Donald Trump to what Adolf Hitler was doing in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s. Carano was claiming that being a Republican was like being Jewish in the Holocaust. Just for some context!

Recently, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ruled against Disney’s argument that “Carano’s discrimination claims are barred by the First Amendment, finding that the actress may have been terminated from the series in retaliation for holding disfavored political beliefs.” Carano is fighting against Disney, saying she can say what she wants, and Disney is pushing back, saying that they have the right to protect their brands and corporate values.

Just move on

The reason Carano is doing this is money. It isn’t that she has some higher purpose in trying to take on the Mouse. She potentially lost millions of dollars because she refused to apologize and stop posting on social media. Now, she is wasting money (that Elon Musk gave her) trying to get her job back to make money.

If a company fired you, why would you want to go back so badly? You don’t agree with them politically, so why bother? It is desperate at this point, and every time this comes up, it is more annoying than the last. What are all of these witnesses going to say that is any different from what we know? She was fired because of social media posts. Not because of her workplace conduct. All this is doing is unnecessarily dragging out the entire situation.

I’m sure this won’t be the last time we hear about Carano’s lawsuit. I do hope the court soon realizes her claims are only based on half-truths and that she isn’t providing the full context of why people were and still are upset with her.

