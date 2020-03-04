The First Images of the New Batmobile Are Pretty Damn Awesome

The Batman has a brand new ride to go with his new look, and … we like it. A lot.

Here’s a better look.

This version of the Bat Car is extremely different from the literal tanks that Robert Pattinson’s batty predecessors have used. In Batman Begins and subsequent Nolan film, the caped crusader took to the streets in “the tumbler,” which was a literal combat vehicle shelved by Wayne enterprises, and Ben Affleck was in … something similar, though I can’t tell you much about it thanks to my commitment to removing the Batfleck films entirely from my memory.

In the ’80s and ’90s, the Batmobile was far more cartoon-y … even literally, when the Burton version was integrated into Batman: The Animated Series.

What we’re seeing here is actually closer to the original Batmobile we saw in the Batman series of the sixties, and honestly, we love it.

Much like the new Batsuit, this looks like something that was created and modified in someone’s garage—or large cave under their creepy mansion. It’s rough and clearly inspired by race cars and classic muscle cars, and its passing resemblance to the Impala from Supernatural doesn’t hurt either. This is most likely a modified Dodge Challenger, though.

Overall, the internet is loving it, and the general aesthetic we’re getting from this movie so far. (No, I will not be bringing up that song.)

Dean Winchester would eff with this. https://t.co/BfWOVMrI5k — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 4, 2020

This has to be a Dodge Challenger, remixed to look like a suped up and gothic Batmobile, and it absolutely works. Modern looking, Batman feeling. https://t.co/hFn4j7TPVw — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2020

The Batmobile has a roll cage! Repeat, this is not a drill! Batman’s got a muscle car made for street racing!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!! pic.twitter.com/IIjg1IGrzf — Joelle Monique ✍🏾 (@JoelleMonique) March 4, 2020

Of course, there are detractors out there who prefer their Batmen less realistic and more aspirational, but those folks are just going to have to wait for the next reboot … or just watch the seven movies like that we already have.

What do YOU think of the new Batmobile, Mary Suevians?

(via: Twitter/Matt Reeves)

