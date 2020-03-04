comScore

The First Images of the New Batmobile Are Pretty Damn Awesome

Vroom vroom.

By Jessica MasonMar 4th, 2020, 3:14 pm
Robert Pattinson The Batman chest logo suit reveal.

(Warner Bros.)

The Batman has a brand new ride to go with his new look, and … we like it. A lot.

Here’s a better look.

(Matt Reeves/Warner Bros.)

(Matt Reeves/Warner Bros.)

This version of the Bat Car is extremely different from the literal tanks that Robert Pattinson’s batty predecessors have used. In Batman Begins and subsequent Nolan film, the caped crusader took to the streets in “the tumbler,” which was a literal combat vehicle shelved by Wayne enterprises, and Ben Affleck was in … something similar, though I can’t tell you much about it thanks to my commitment to removing the Batfleck films entirely from my memory.

In the ’80s and ’90s, the Batmobile was far more cartoon-y … even literally, when the Burton version was integrated into Batman: The Animated Series.

The Batmobile under the Bat signal in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

What we’re seeing here is actually closer to the original Batmobile we saw in the Batman series of the sixties, and honestly, we love it.

Much like the new Batsuit, this looks like something that was created and modified in someone’s garage—or large cave under their creepy mansion. It’s rough and clearly inspired by race cars and classic muscle cars, and its passing resemblance to the Impala from Supernatural doesn’t hurt either. This is most likely a modified Dodge Challenger, though.

THe batmobile in The batman

(Matt Reeves/Warner Bros.)

Overall, the internet is loving it, and the general aesthetic we’re getting from this movie so far. (No, I will not be bringing up that song.)

Of course, there are detractors out there who prefer their Batmen less realistic and more aspirational, but those folks are just going to have to wait for the next reboot … or just watch the seven movies like that we already have.

What do YOU think of the new Batmobile, Mary Suevians?

(via: Twitter/Matt Reeves)

