Matt Reeves’ The Batman Has Begun Filming. Gotham Dirtbags, Our Time Is Now!

My dirtbag babies are off and running! Matt Reeves posted a picture sharing that The Batman had begun filming, and honestly, I’ve never been so happy to see a clapperboard in my life. The Batman is a movie that exudes “dirtbag energy,” thanks in large part to its leading man.

Let me explain: Dirtbag Energy is basically the cool hipster vibe that makes you want to be someone’s best friend but also fear they’ll take you to some hot yoga place and talk to you about Kurt Vonnegut. The vibe is almost as if said person hasn’t showered in 12 years and yet you know they smell like the greatest flower in the world. It is Robert Pattinson’s hair sticking up in 20 different ways. It is a lifestyle choice, and one I want to be a part of, and thus, my love of “Dirtbag Batman” was born.

From Andy Serkis to Colin Farrell and even Paul Dano, this cast is just filled with that energy, and so now that filming has begun, I cannot wait to see what this movie is going to look like—mainly because Bruce Wayne is all about portraying an idea of elegance, and having Robert Pattinson in anything instantly brings a feel of disinterest in the best possible way, so I can’t wait to sit and scream about this movie for the next millennium.

All that being said, I’m also not the only one yelling about a simple picture from filming. All we see is a chair and a clapperboard, and yet the screams of our excitement could be heard around Gotham.

I’m sure the logo on a clapper board means little in this early stage, but this resembles the Batman Beyond logo (which could also mean nothing!).

I’ve thought about this before, but I’ll make it Twitter official now: do we know if Pattinson is even playing Bruce Wayne? https://t.co/YgIgvDv5rc — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) January 28, 2020

The handwriting on that slate is so good! Too nice to wipe away come next scene or take!!!! https://t.co/nClnvxrhNG — Christian Spicer (@spicer) January 27, 2020

Gonna get on this corner early… hottest take: Pattinson’s getting an Oscar for The Batman… https://t.co/9EKYGTqK1F — Dan Wilder (@danwilder08) January 28, 2020

honestly the most excited I’ve ever been about a DCEU movie https://t.co/I0WMHu6UCn — Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) January 28, 2020

24 frames per second… strong choice. i love it. https://t.co/6cOQ1TcUGh — Todd Vaziri (@tvaziri) January 28, 2020

I like how Matt Reeves doesn’t try be all ultra secretive. It would be funny though if he overshared everything, tweeting pics, behind the scenes videos all through, that it gave away the entire movie. 😄#TheBatman #Batman @mattreevesLA https://t.co/Sc43FipuYb — drwnrlchnce (@TheLachizzle) January 28, 2020

So yes, I cannot wait for this Dirtbag Batman to take over my entire life, and I’m not even mad about it.

(image: Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images)

