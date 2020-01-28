comScore

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Has Begun Filming. Gotham Dirtbags, Our Time Is Now!

He's just a Gotham dirtbag, baby.

By Rachel LeishmanJan 28th, 2020, 12:55 pm

Robert Pattinson with dirtbag energy

My dirtbag babies are off and running! Matt Reeves posted a picture sharing that The Batman had begun filming, and honestly, I’ve never been so happy to see a clapperboard in my life. The Batman is a movie that exudes “dirtbag energy,” thanks in large part to its leading man.

Let me explain: Dirtbag Energy is basically the cool hipster vibe that makes you want to be someone’s best friend but also fear they’ll take you to some hot yoga place and talk to you about Kurt Vonnegut. The vibe is almost as if said person hasn’t showered in 12 years and yet you know they smell like the greatest flower in the world. It is Robert Pattinson’s hair sticking up in 20 different ways. It is a lifestyle choice, and one I want to be a part of, and thus, my love of “Dirtbag Batman” was born.

From Andy Serkis to Colin Farrell and even Paul Dano, this cast is just filled with that energy, and so now that filming has begun, I cannot wait to see what this movie is going to look like—mainly because Bruce Wayne is all about portraying an idea of elegance, and having Robert Pattinson in anything instantly brings a feel of disinterest in the best possible way, so I can’t wait to sit and scream about this movie for the next millennium.

All that being said, I’m also not the only one yelling about a simple picture from filming. All we see is a chair and a clapperboard, and yet the screams of our excitement could be heard around Gotham.

So yes, I cannot wait for this Dirtbag Batman to take over my entire life, and I’m not even mad about it.

