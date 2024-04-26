Mia Farrow in 'Rosemary's Baby' opposite Julia Garner in 'The Assistant'
Category:
Movies

‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel Starring Julia Garner Heads Straight to Paramount+

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:51 pm

Like it did with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Paramount is sending its Rosemary’s Baby prequel straight to streaming on Paramount+.

Recommended Videos

Titled Apartment 7A, the prequel is set in 1965 and stars Julia Garner (Ozark, The Royal Hotel) as a young dancer stuck in her apartment while recovering from an injury when she becomes mesmerized by her neighbors, “a peculiar, well-connected older couple.” In addition to announcing the streaming premiere, Paramount+ released a first-look photo from the film:

A foreboding hallway leading to an open elevator in 'Apartment 7A'
(Paramount+)

The prequel is set three years before the release of Rosemary’s Baby, which starred Mia Farrow as the eponymous protagonist and John Cassavetes as her husband, a struggling actor. After finally getting pregnant, Rosemary becomes isolated in her apartment and grows increasingly paranoid, believing that the couple’s kooky neighbors are satanists and that her baby is the antichrist.

Directed by Natalie Erika James (the great Australian horror indie Relic), Apartment 7A has actually been finished for some time now—it was scheduled to premiere at the 2023 SXSW film festival before the studio yanked it—despite reports today making it sound as if the film were just greenlit. Produced by Michael Bay and John Krasinski (I know, right?), the prequel also stars Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Having spoken to a couple of people who have already seen it, Apartment 7A sounds like it might be a little polarizing, which partly explains why Paramount shied away from a bigger release.

Apartment 7A is set to debut on Paramount+ sometime this fall, just in time for Halloween.

(featured image: Paramount+)

Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.