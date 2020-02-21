We Have First Set Pics From The Batman and the Internet Has … Thoughts

I’ll try to keep the references to “Teenage Dirtbag” to a minimum, but I make no promises, because it’s constantly in a loop in my head whenever I think about director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. A movie that is my last hope for a Batman movie where Bruce Wayne is actually the World’s Greatest Detective, The Batman gives me major dirtbag energy, and thus, this is not my fault.

Anyway, set pictures of Battinson on a motorcycle were released today, and I felt my soul leave my body. It’s sad because he doesn’t know who I am. And he doesn’t give a damn about me.

It makes sense that these videos are now out in the world because Reeves recently pulled back the curtain with a “camera test” for the film, giving us a look at the Batsuit.

That probably happened because he knew there’d soon be set pictures out and about. My favorite thing about them is that the stunt man has CGI dots all over his face so they can CGI in Robert Pattinson’s chin (presumably). I, personally, love to see it.

What it has done though is spawn our excitement online once more. Clearly I’m not alone in my love of Dirtbag Batman.

Listen you gotta store hair ties somewhere https://t.co/TJN7KD6v4X — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 21, 2020

i like how pointy his ears are pic.twitter.com/nIE3zFlDCL — alex (@alex_abads) February 21, 2020

robert pattinson is going to take that batman money and go make the weirdest movies we’ve ever seen. his next project will be the first erotic thriller in esperanto or some shit god bless him — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 21, 2020

Robert Pattinson went into a cemetery looking like that and came out looking like this and what i want is the movie in between these moments pic.twitter.com/NxJmBsXDnK — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 21, 2020

The Batman sliding into dms like…..

.

First clips from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. pic.twitter.com/sysuIj12iN — popcornandreels (@popcornandreels) February 21, 2020

Ben Affleck: what gives you the right? what’s the difference between you and me? Robert Pattinson: pic.twitter.com/7qFMH38oYy — Colin Young (@ColinYovng) February 21, 2020

me trying to see robert pattinson in the batman suit #TheBatman

pic.twitter.com/vAsSFkjyae — Ahmed Al Khars (@bohammeddd) February 14, 2020

My level of excitement for Robert Pattinson as Batman? 10/10 My level of excitement for Robert Pattinson in another franchise press tour? 7469/10 pic.twitter.com/cEmpZkLvz7 — ever so ali (@EverSoAli) February 14, 2020

Hear me out- Robert Pattinson AS Edward Cullen AS Batman — gina harms (@ginaharms) February 21, 2020

I have to say, 2005 me who was in love with Cedric Diggory feels justified. All these years of loving Robert Pattinson, and now we’re getting what looks to be the best Batman movie with him? Never let your dreams die, kids. Always dream on.

Hopefully, Battinson will listen to Iron Maiden, maybe. (I’m sorry, I said I’d keep the “Teenage Dirtbag” jokes to a minimum, but I couldn’t do it.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com