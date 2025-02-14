‘The Falcon awakens’: It is so fun watching Danny Ramirez fly around

There are some things in this world that just bring a smile to my face. Like Danny Ramirez flying around in the sky. The Top Gun: Maverick actor is now taking flight in Captain America: Brave New World and we love to see it.

Recommended Videos

Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres AKA the new Falcon in Brave New World and while his dynamic with co-star Anthony Mackie is a highlight of the film, one thing became clear throughout this movie: I love watching Ramirez fly around. Ramirez played Lt. Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia. Many fans believe the character got that call sign for being a nerd. So it is funny that Ramirez then went on to star in a Marvel movie.

He’s far from the only Top Gun: Maverick actor to take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lewis Pullman is set to join the MCU as Bob aka Sentry in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*. But what I love about Ramirez as Joaquin is that it feels like a perfect next move for him (aviation wise).

There are moments in Brave New World where we see literal Navy men with their call signs on their helmets. Whiskey and Jackal need to be stopped and Falcon and Captain America are on the job. If anyone else was taking on Joaquin Torres, I would just think that this is what the story came to. But the fact that it is Ramirez taking on F-18s made me so incredibly happy.

I just love to watch him fly

Part of what made Sam Wilson (Mackie) so special in the original Captain America movies was his love for flying and using his skills as a former Air Force man to bring the Falcon to live. While Torres was also an Air Force man and not a Navy man like Fanboy in Maverick, it is still nice to see Ramirez flying around in roles like this.

Call it my deep love of Maverick but watching his Falcon save these men who were hypnotized by taking down the planes really just made me giddy. In fact, any time Joaquin was in a scene, I had a big smile on my face. It was 100% because of how charming and sweet Ramirez played Joaquin and it made his flying sequences just that much sweeter to me.

The film sets up a future where we could easily see Joaquin again and I hope that is the case. He’s a great successor to Sam’s Falcon and I think that the two work really well together as a team. And if that means getting to watch Ramirez fly around and make little jokes like this over and over again, than good. That’s what I want.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy