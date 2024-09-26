‘The F*** Christmas lady coming out with Christmas ornaments’: Melania Trump’s latest grift is getting dragged hard

Why is someone who clearly doesn’t like decorating for Christmas now selling and promoting her own line of Christmas decor? If there was an antonym for “passion project,” this would be it.

Former FLOTUS Melania Trump was known to say, on record, “Who gives a f– about the Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?” Ironically, she released four Christmas ornaments that can be hung from Christmas trees. Each ornament has Melania Trump’s signature.

Given how she felt about Christmas, Melania having her own Christmas decor for sale isn’t on anyone’s 2024 list of predictions. Online spectators aren’t convinced with the decorations either. They’re calling her attempt to sell these decorations directly “grift.” The infamous recording of her, which proves her dislike of the holiday, has also resurfaced.

To clarify, there’s nothing wrong with not wanting to decorate during Christmas. Melania, however, is a unique case—it was her official duty to decorate the White House for Christmas. Given the backlash she received over her red cranberry trees, it could be the case that Melania has grown sick of the tradition. To be fair, her Christmas trees did look absolutely terrifying.

Called out for grifting

No matter how tedious, she still had staff she could’ve commanded to prepare for the holidays. What people don’t like is that she’s now acting as if Christmas decorating is important to her. Many influencers have made this move before, and nobody’s falling for it. Even her last Christmas in the White House was bland at best, which proves that she doesn’t care about the tradition.

Nevertheless, Melania seemed to have a change of heart now that there’s money to be made from the holiday. The theme of the collection is “Merry Christmas, America!” Criticisms for Melania aside, there isn’t anything special about the decorations either. At least she’s consistent about the lazy designs. The decor fails to give that whimsical or classical vibe we look for when we hear the word “Christmas.”

If any of her decor finds its way on my Christmas tree, I’d mistake it for one of my cousins’ school medals.

