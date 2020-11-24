comScore

The Internet Mocks Melania’s Last Christmas in the White House

What Nordic dystopian nightmare does the First Lady have in store for us this year?

By Chelsea SteinerNov 24th, 2020, 1:50 pm

trump christmas

As 2020 limps across the finish line, Americans breathe a sigh of relief as the Trump family spends their final holidays in the White House. There is so much that is good and life affirming about Trump’s epic loss to Joe Biden, but one of the minor thrills is the end of Melania’s war on Christmas. No more will we be subjected to whatever stark Nordic dystopian fever dream the First Lady conjures up. And thankfully we won’t have to suffer through any more bizarre Christmas hostage videos like this classic:

We also won’t get any more haunting holiday decorations like these gems, which look like the unholy designs of Krampus, Aunt Lydia and the White Witch from Narnia:

Of course, we know that Melania doesn’t give a reindeer’s ass about Christmas, or about the job of First Lady. She told us herself, in the secretly recorded audio where she exclaims, “I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? … OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f****** break.”

Still, despite her comments, Melania continues going through the motions of Christmas at the White House, which include welcoming the Christmas tree:

Of course, the internet was quick to roast the First Lady for decorating the Titanic as it sinks into the ocean:

It is deeply hilarious that Melania, who clearly doesn’t give a f*** about Christmas, is forced to celebrate it once more before the Trumps are kicked out of the White House. And I get it: she’s a busy woman. Melania has to pack her shit, file for divorce, disavow her husband, all while decorating a “Be Best” Christmas only to have it ripped to shreds by the internet?

The schadenfreude is truly a holiday gift to us all.

(featured image: screencap/NBC News)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.