Those who voted for Trump are still generally enjoying the post-election bliss. Meanwhile, voters who are critical of the sitting president are watching his every move.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @itsluke7 furiously relayed his frustration with Trump’s priorities in the first three days of his presidency. In particular, Luke is upset that the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) had to halt the release of its CDC reports. “He’s hiding it,” Luke angrily alleged. He claimed that President Trump is hiding that bird flu has already broken out in the United States. He thought that the rising egg prices were directly correlated to the increase in avian flu cases among chickens.

We told MAGA fascists they were being played, but the dumbfucks didn't believe us. ?? pic.twitter.com/a3SB0FBdDb — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 24, 2025

An X user agreed with Luke and blamed Trump’s MAGA base for voting him back into power. They wrote, “We told MAGA fascists they were being played. The dumbf—s didn’t believe us.” President Trump ordered the heads of the DHHS, National Institute of Health (NIH), and other federal health agencies to temporarily cease public messaging.

Skewed priorities

This is a risky decision for Trump, especially since one person from the United States already died from bird flu. Additionally, there are at least 66 reported cases of humans affected by bird flu in the country.

While many fear another pandemic with bird flu, some have displaced their anger to Trump’s MAGA voters. After all, Trump’s track record in handling COVID-19 was far from stellar. Additionally, Trump has prioritized obscure executive orders, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Worst of all, Trump has even revoked an executive order by former President Joe Biden that pushed for lower prescription drug costs. The last thing people need is to be kept in the dark regarding health.

Nevertheless, the information services will be restored on the first day of February. The NIH posted a statement: “HHS has issued a pause on mass communications and public appearances that are not directly related to emergencies or critical to preserving health.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy