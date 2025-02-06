‘The DOGE Team is rebelling against this:’ DOGE fan gets dunked on for coming for a Laura Dern character

If there is one thing we all should know at this point, it is to not mess with Laura Dern. Or at least her characters because we will respond with facts. And that’s what happened with one DOGE supporter. Maybe? I can’t really get a read on this guy.

ExxonBrobile on X responded to a tweet that said “A 20 year old white kid rooting out leftist networks for DOGE would have been 10 years old when Star Wars was made gay. Just saying.” He responded by writing “The DOGE team is rebelling against this” with a picture of Vice-Admiral Holdo from The Last Jedi. Holdo, famously played by Laura Dern, withheld information from her team (but was right to do it) and it resulted in a mutiny led by Poe Damerson (Oscar Isaac.)

It didn’t last long and revisiting the movie proves that Poe was wrong in this moment and it was really Holdo who was correct. All of this is important in knowing why this post is…well, confusing. One user posted the tweet and simply wrote “Laura Dern?” as a response. But others pointed out that the original poster was commenting on Dern’s hair in the role.

Holdo has purple hair, something that the right and MAGA fans connect with liberals. I don’t know, I just think that lilac hair is cool and that should be universal but if that shows my liberal viewpoints, so be it. But it is yet another example of someone who agrees with Elon Musk and Donald Trump seemingly misunderstanding a Star Wars plot line.

You might be thinking, well, I could say the same thing about the left! You cannot. Or at least all the liberals I interact with on the daily all understand the basis of Star Wars. Why is that?

Why can the right not understand Star Wars?

Time and time again, we see things like men like Ted Cruz misunderstanding Star Wars. Personally, I think the franchise is straight forward and simple. The fascist overlord who took over the government isn’t the good guy. I thought that was self-explanatory.

But then again, there are plenty of Star Wars “fans” who think they are the rebels for supporting men like Donald Trump. So I shouldn’t be surprised that the right often has a hard time understanding the basic principles of the franchise. Anyway, it is funny to me that Laura Dern and her purple hair seems to ruffle the feathers of these guys.

Is this a real issue? Or is this guy just making a joke? Either way, it is confusing and weird and it is hilarious that somehow, Laura Dern got dragged into this.

