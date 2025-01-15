‘The devil’s work is never done’: Daredevil: Born Again’s trailer is a violent delight

Matt Murdock is back and oh boy have I missed the devil of Hell’s Kitchen. A new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again dropped and it feels so good to be protected by Matt once again.

Recommended Videos

The Disney+ series is a continuation of the Netflix show before it, putting Charlie Cox back into the role of Matt Murdock. Bringing Karen Page (Deboran Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) back, fans are excited to see where Nelson, Murdock, and Page are in the new show.

The new trailer for the show brings us Matt Murdock in action, talking to Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) who is now the mayor of New York. Fisk asks Matt about his vigilante days. As it seems, Matt Murdock is retired because a line was “crossed.” And yet we see him in action both as Matt Murdock and as Daredevil fighting back for New York City.

He meets up with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) who has a hatchet, we get glimpses of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and it just feels so good to be back in Matt’s Hell’s Kitchen!

Doesn’t it feel great to see Matt taking out guys with his cane? How GOOD does this new suit look? And what about all those new masks we see in the trailer? All of it is perfect and exactly what I wanted.

The official synopsis for the season via the Marvel press site is as follows: “In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

There is nothing like a Matt Murdock fight scene

This trailer is violent and that’s a good thing! Matt Murdock isn’t the kind of hero who is going to worry about whether or not someone survived a fight with him. If anything, it feels like Matt goes through life pretending like he didn’t just throw a man through a brick wall.

But what I do love about this trailer is that it doesn’t hide away from the violence that has always been a part of Daredevil. He is the son of a boxer. Meaning he fights like one. And that gritty fighting is what made me love Matt Murdock in the first place. I loved every single fight sequence in this trailer and it just makes me really hopeful for the show.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ on March 5. The original run of the show is currently streaming on the platform along with the rest of the Defenders shows.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy