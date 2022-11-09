‘The Crown’ Cast Hits Back at Criticism of Season 5 at Premiere

The cast of The Crown gathered last night to celebrate the release of Season 5 of the royal drama, which became available to watch on Netflix today (November 9). Dressed to impress, the cast tackled questions from the press regarding the controversy surrounding the upcoming season.

In the aftermath of the Queen’s death and with King Charles now on the throne, it’s certainly an interesting time to release a TV show digging into the dramatic breakdown of Charles’ first marriage.

“I think a lot of people are very sensitive about the show since the Queen died,” actor Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles in the drama, told the BBC. “A lot of people are worried about what will be in it, but I don’t think they need to be.”

Prior to the premiere, both Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Lady Diana, and West both said that they think the writing is far to both Diana and Charles, with the latter saying he wouldn’t have taken the part if it wasn’t.

The show’s third incarnation of the late Queen, Imelda Staunton, also joined in the defence of the show, telling the BBC that the drama should be viewed as “still history” as it’s set 30 years ago. She went on to say that she felt “hugely honoured” following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, as well as playing the late monarch.

Their comments come after various people have criticised the show for continuing. As the royal scandals come closer to present day, with Season 5 covering events from the ’90s, it becomes more dicey as to what will and won’t go over well with the public. Not only do more people remember the actual events covered by the show, but the royals featured in the drama are also still around – including King Charles.

Netflix has responded to calls from people like former Prime Minister Sir John Major and actress Dame Judi Dench to make it clear that the show is fictional by adding a banner saying as much to the trailer.

