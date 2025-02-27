The ‘cringe’ Trump $250 dollar proposal is being destroyed by the internet

Rep. Joe Wilson has proposed legislation to feature Donald Trump on a $250 bill, and the internet is predictably amused and embarrassed by it.

One would think American legislators have more pressing issues than jumping through hoops to put Trump’s face on a dollar bill. Unfortunately, much of the GOP prioritizes treating the president like a king over aiding the American people. After Trump declared himself a “king” in an unhinged Truth Social post, GOP leaders happily accepted the label, resharing his post with approving emojis and AI-generated images of King Trump. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has rabidly defended Trump against anyone criticizing his self-declared royalty. JD Vance has also suggested that Trump should have unchecked power that supersedes other branches of government, while Elon Musk has routinely threatened GOP politicians who don’t bow to Trump’s will.

However, the absurd displays of adulation have somehow grown even more ridiculous. Days after a Republican representative pathetically proposed legislation to make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday, Wilson proposed having his face emblazoned on a $250 bill.

Rep. Wilson’s $250 Trump proposal

On February 25, Wilson proudly took to X to announce that he was drafting legislation to design a $250 bill with Trump’s face on it. He described himself as “grateful” for the opportunity to draft the legislation, even though no one asked or wanted him to. The legislation would be complex to impose because American paper currency doesn’t come in the $250 denomination. Hence, his legislation would have to create a new denomination and somehow find a way around the Department of Treasury’s stipulation that no American currency can feature the image or likeness of a living person. Since Wilson is still drafting the supposed legislation, how he plans to get around these obstacles is unclear.

In his post, he featured an image of Trump on a hypothetical $250 bill and claimed that America needs the “most valuable bill for the most valuable President.” He also claimed it was necessary because “Bidenflation” allegedly forced families to carry more cash. It’s unclear where he got this information, as it’s well-known that much of America is going cashless, and most Americans choose not to carry large bills anyway. Large bills were discontinued in America for a reason – no one was using them.

Of course, Wilson was instantly torn apart by the internet. As mentioned above, he can’t legally do this. Not only that, but the groveling gesture is deeply embarrassing and cringeworthy. It’s unclear when being a GOP representative came to mean being a servant to Trump and wasting work hours drafting legislation to further inflate his ego instead of representing and helping one’s constituents.

Recently, the federal workforce has been under attack by Trump and Musk, who are laying off thousands of hardworking Americans in the name of savings. They’ve spread lies about these workers being lazy, poor performers, and just pretending to work. Perhaps they should be a little more concerned with GOP representatives’ work. It sure seems like a waste to pay their salaries so they can sit around drafting Trump federal holidays and dollar bills. Where’s DOGE when you actually need it to tell politicians to get back to work?

