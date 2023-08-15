Horror Fantasy Series With Black Leads? Sign Us Up

It’s something truly special to witness more horror content that features a mostly Black cast. There is love and appreciation for a satirical Black horror film like The Blackening or a Blaxploitation-infused film like They Cloned Tyrone. Allowing for Black stories to be told in numerous ways is important in terms of genuine diversity.

That’s why a show with an impressive cast like The Changeling is particularly exciting. As well as how mind-bending it’s clearly going to be if the trailer is anything to go by. A horror fantasy series with Black folks as the leads? Sign me the fuck up.

What is The Changeling about? Who is in it? Does it have any relation to the 1980 horror film The Changeling? Keep reading to have your questions answered.

What is The Changeling about?

Believe it or not, The Changeling has no relation to the horror film of the same name. The Changeling was adapted from a book of the same name by Victor LaValle.

A man goes in search of his wife after she does something horrific in the aftermath of the birth of their first child. – Apple TV+

Does The Changeling have a release date?

If you’re already excited then feel free to do a little shuffle because the first three episodes are dropping on September 8.

Is there a trailer for The Changeling?

The trailer is a whirlwind and there’s quite a lot to be excited about! A Black family being the focus is a lovely chance of pace. I’m personally delighted to see more Black representation in horror fantasy.

Who is in The Changeling?

Lakeith Stanfield and Adina Porter are certainly two of the biggest actors in the show. We’ve seen both of them in horror and other genre films. You may also have seen Clark Backo before if you’ve watched Supernatural.

LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo Kagwa, a used book dealer

Adina Porter as Lillian Kagwa, Apollo’s mother Alexis Louder as young Lillian Kagwa

Clark Backo as Emma “Emmy” Valentine

Samuel T. Herring as William Wheeler

Recurring roles:

Amirah Vann as Kim Valentine

Malcolm Barrett as Patrice Green

Jared Abrahamson as Brian West

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

