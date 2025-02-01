The ‘Caitlin Clark effect’ continues as Indiana Fever tickets top $1000 in 2025

The Caitlin Clark buzz hasn’t slowed down in the WNBA offseason. Hanging out with Taylor Swift at Chiefs games, getting her college jersey retired at Iowa, turning down the NBA’s offer to participate in All-Star weekend … basketball’s biggest star continues to shine even away from the hardwood.

The WNBA might not be officially back until May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from snapping up tickets to some of the hottest games, which includes pretty much any time the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark steps on the court.

Since the WNBA released schedules in January, the Indiana Fever have once again been the league’s hottest ticket. A year after shattering attendance and ticket records, there are no signs of the hype slowing down, with fans in every city itching to catch Clark in action. Consider, for example, Chicago. Tickets to see the Sky’s first home games start at around $50. Yet when the Fever visit for the first time on June 7, the get-in price starts north of $200.

The WNBA is coming off a season that broke numerous attendance and viewership records, and Clark and the Fever were largely responsible for most of that, so her games will definitely be in demand. If you are thinking of catching a Caitlin Clark game next season, now is the time to start planning.

Here’s everything we know about Indiana Fever tickets for the 2025 WNBA season.

Ticket prices to see Caitlin Clark, Fever in 2025

The Fever’s season opener is at home against the Chicago Sky, which is a game that diehard fans of both teams will want to see. Tickets currently begin at $77 each but go all the way up to $1,400.

Tickets for the rest of the season are all over the map. For example, the lowest-priced ticket for the team’s May 22 game in Atlanta is $333, but tickets against the New York Liberty back home in Indianapolis two days later begin at $79.

With the exception of games against the Sky and the Dream (both of which at minimum are at least $600 each), right now, tickets to see the Fever in 2025 begin at $75 across the board.

Indiana Fever schedule for 2025

WNBA teams will play 44 games this year, an increase from last year—explained by the addition of the Golden State Valkyries to the league. Here’s the Indiana Fever’s schedule for 2025 (home games are bolded):

