‘The Boys’ Spoof ‘Justice League’ with ‘Dawn of the Seven’ Trailer

Few shows skewer the superhero genre better than Amazon’s ‘The Boys’. The series adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s cult comic returns in June with its third season poised to be its raunchiest and most violent entry yet. In advance of the series premiere, Amazon and Vought International have released the first trailer for ‘Dawn of the Seven’, an in-series movie starring the titular seven: Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) , Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), with Seth Rogen as the voice of Translucent (RIP).

A clear rip-off of ‘Justice League’, ‘Dawn of the Seven’ has all the hallmarks of a self-serious superhero film: a washed-out color palette, cringe-worthy jokes, and nerd favorite Greg Grunberg with a flash drive to save the world. We also see that ‘Dawn of the Seven’ is an attempt to retcon Nazi supe Stormfront (Aya Cash) who was formerly a member of the Seven (and Homelander’s girlfriend). The trailer also pokes fun at the controversy and fandom surround the Snyder cut of ‘Justice League’, by referring to the film as “”the Bourke cut” based on Vought’s own in-house director Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne). The nine hour event has the same premiere date as season 3. The trailer yet another clever in-universe tie-in, following the Tucker Carlson-like ‘Seven on 7’ shorts. Vought also tweeted a thank you from Bourke.

You called, you put up billboards, you tweeted non-stop demanding we release DAWN OF THE SEVEN. Now, a thank you from director Adam Bourke himself! pic.twitter.com/tVwAtt83qY — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 20, 2022

The Vought International Twitter profile released the trailer, along with the hashtag #ReleasetheBourkeCut, a callback to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Snyder himself shared the trailer, writing “Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized.”

Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized. https://t.co/iPB3SFRqpa — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 20, 2022

We got another glimpse of season 3 of ‘The Boys’ this week, with the latest trailer, where we see an increasingly unhinged Homelander on a promotional blitz to disavow his relationship with Stormfront. As Homelander unravels, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) begins experimenting with Compound V, while Hughie (Jack Quaid) goes to work with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. We also meet Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) a former Captain America-inspired supe from the past. There’s lots to look forward to in season 3, and we’ll be sharing our thoughts when the series premieres.

Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ premieres on Amazon Prime on June 3.

(featured image: Amazon Studios)

