Out of Crisis Comes Change: ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer Breakdown

The first official trailer for The Boys season 3 has arrived, and babies, there is a lot to unpack! Fans have been salivating for more news about their favorite supes (and the humans who hate them) ever since Amazon released the Redband teaser trailer back in March. As can be expected with The Boys, that trailer was full of blood, guts, explosions, unsettling sex acts, and unbridled superhero commercialism courtesy of Vought Industries. And guess what? This new full-length trailer has more of those same diabolical flavors, along with the most exciting news of all! The Boys season 3 has an official release date: June 3, 2022.

Where season 2 left off …

When we left The Boys in season 2, Vought’s lie about the creation of supes had been exposed to the public, Stormfront was neutralized (a.k.a. all her limbs were cut off by Ryan’s laser vision), Homelander was taken down a few pegs by Maeve and Starlight, Billy’s beloved ex Becca was accidentally killed by her own son, and it was revealed that Victoria Neuman, Hughie’s new boss, was secretly a supe and the one behind several assassinations, and the attack on Congress.

So what happens in the new trailer?

Homelander is … not doing well. Not that he was ever what one would call “well adjusted,” or “good,” or “not an asshole,” but he seems to be losing what was once a tightly held grip on The Seven, his public image, and his sense of self. The trailer opens with a montage of Homelander interviews discussing his “break up” (which is one way to describe your son Obi-Waning your evil, Nazi girlfriend) before cutting to scenes of him trying to milk a cow, spooning bloody sheets, and many closeups of his wild eyes.

The Seven

Speaking of The Seven, Starlight is still feeding Hughie information. Maeve, having successfully blackmailed Homelander, is feeling more free to help the cause, as well. Black Noir has seemingly recovered from his allergy attack, and The Deep, despite his conversion to the Church of the Collective, seems to be his usual, immature self. We also see that Stan Edgar continues to run Vought, The Seven, and basically the whole world.

Billy Butcher’s new powers and Soldier Boy

Meanwhile, Billy is visiting Mallory and young Ryan, and Mallory cautiously commends him on “staying clean” and out of trouble for an entire year—something that will obviously, even in this trailer, not last. We quickly see Maeve giving him doses of Compound V, along with him shooting it up, and getting those big golden laser eyes from the teaser trailer, which is going to put him at odds with the rest of The Boys. We also see Maeve hand him Soldier Boy’s file and discuss him as a potential asset for taking down Vought and Homelander.

We then see scenes of Soldier Boy (our twisted little Captain America homage played by Jensen Ackles) in action. He’s bearded, he’s broody, and he’s decapitating people with his shield. Bless. We also see a bit of another new-to-us Supe, the Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), using her powers to turn her foes into bloody meat chunks with one blast. Soldier Boy definitely has some skeletons (and probably severe PTSD) in his closet, so whichever side enlists him might get more than they bargained for.

The Boys

The rest of The Boys have seemingly gone their separate ways. Mother’s Milk has returned to his family (we see him at his daughter’s supe themed birthday party), and at one point in the trailer, we hear him chastising Billy for using the very thing that they are fighting against. We can also assume Billy will continue to have an uneasy alliance with Hughie, who is now working for Neuman’s campaign. Hughie admits in the trailer that his attempt to do things “the right way” has failed, which means that he possibly discovers Neuman’s secret supe status. Meanwhile, Frenchie and Kimiko have a song and dance number in what appears to be a hospital, so that’s nice.

