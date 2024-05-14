‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Is Coming Back! Just Maybe Not How You Thought

Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series made us fall in love with the famous assassin couple all over again. And then the finale came and we all wondered whether or not we’d get a second season or, better yet, how we would get a second season with this cast.

Well, it is sort of happening! During today’s upfronts presentation, Amazon announced a wide range of new projects, including a Spider-Man Noir series starring Nicolas Cage as well as season 5 of The Boys. In the midst of the announcements was a second season renewal for Mr. And Mrs. Smith! Where it gets tricky is with how season 1 ended; so far Amazon hasn’t confirmed if Maya Erskine or Donald Glover will be returning to the series.

Based on the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the series throws two special agents into a fake marriage, but then Jane (Erskine) and John (Glover) actually fell in love with each other. It just doesn’t always end happily for secret agents who kill people for a living.

When will season 2 premiere?

We know it is happening. That’s all. Given that the announcement just happened and the show was submitted for Emmy consideration, we probably won’t have a release date for a while.

Who is going to lead season 2?

Neither Glover nor Erskine are confirmed for season 2. At the end of season 1, the two were trapped in a room and getting shot at, and we’re not sure if they ended up surviving the fight. If it was announced that they were not returning, it wouldn’t be surprising and we’d probably get to see another Mr. and Mrs. Smith in action.

However, I do want more of Glover and Erskine’s chemistry together, so I hope that the series either includes them and we learn they’ve survived, or we just see more of their missions along with the new duo.

What else do we know about season 2?

Well, we know that it is happening! That’s pretty much it. The show is probably always going to be based on special agents who are fake-married to each other. Whether it’s Erskine and Glover’s characters or new actors, we don’t know.

So we know there will be action, romance, and intense energy to get us through the season. Until we know more, it is exciting to know that we’re going to have more Mr. and Mrs. Smith in our lives.

