‘The Boys’ Herogasm Episode Is Getting Kinky? Oh Yes.

The highly anticipated Herogasm episode of Amazon’s The Boys is almost here, and fans of the comic book that inspired the hit show have been both excited and terrified of what the event will look like. The Boys has never held back on controversial sex scenes or ultra-violence, but Herogasm is going to be a whole new level.

In the comic books, Herogasm is a week-long superhero orgy where no rules apply, and showrunner Eric Kripke has stated many times that Herogasm is going to be shocking when it hits the small screen. This week, the official Twitter account of The Boys posted a warning for the newest episode, streaming on Friday. In an interview, new cast member Jensen Ackles said even the cameraman was shell-shocked when he came on set to film his scenes.

To add fuel to the fire, The Boys’ official Twitter account and actor Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie Campbell) posted an image on Twitter that made me choke on my coffee.

The picture shows Quaid in front of a BDSM X (or Iron) cross, wearing a short satin robe, and giving the thumbs up, with several adult toys in the background. The caption says “leaking ANOTHER Herogasm photo.” This party is going to be anything but vanilla … and inspire about one thousand fanfics. It also tags Karl Urban (who plays Billy Butcher), making me hope he is involved in this scene somehow, too.

The original storyline has the Boys infiltrating the event to get information on how the evil Vought corporation plans to worm its way into the United States government. However, they don’t get personally involved in the events. This image makes me think the show has other plans. The show ties Hughie, and the rest of the Boys team, a lot closer to the supes with his relationship with Starlight and his work at the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Maybe in this version, their team actually gets invitations.

(featured image: Amazon Studios)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]