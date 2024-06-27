Next Week’s Episode of ‘The Boys’ Has a Perfectly Patriotic Release Date

We’ve officially crossed the halfway point in season 4 of Prime Video’s hit superhero satire, The Boys. After that absolute killfest of a fifth episode, when can we expect episode 6 to land on streaming?

The latest episode of The Boys, titled “Beware the Jabberwork, My Son,” was maybe the most shocking (and flat-out ridiculous) entry in season 4 thus far, giving us everything from man-eating farm animals to some major revelations about Comp V and the Supe-killing virus. Still, its sillier moments were undercut with a seriously tragic arc for Hughie (Jack Quaid) and his dad (Simon Pegg). With Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) endgame now in sight, it’s clear that we’re coming up on the finish line for both the season and the series as a whole—creator Eric Kripke confirmed that The Boys season 5 will be its last earlier this month, after all.

With the stakes now higher than ever and time running out for Butcher, only time will tell if Hughie, Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) can bring down Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought International once and for all.

When does season 4, episode 6 of The Boys come out?

Next week’s episode of The Boys will premiere at its usual time of 12 AM PT/3 AM ET on July 4—a very patriotic day for us American viewers. And let’s be real, Homelander = Independence Day. Yes, cue the bald eagles, backyard barbecues, and fireworks, because what better way to celebrate The Fourth of July than with The Boys’ tongue-in-cheek critique of hyper-nationalism?

If you’ve been following The Boys, then you know that politics have been a particular focus of this season, with not-so-secret-Supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) being elected Vice President in episode 1, much to the chagrin of her running mate, President Robert Singer (Jim Beaver). Now that Vought has successfully placed one of its moles in the highest political office, it’s easy to understand why Neuman being VP is a major threat to the titular team, especially with a Supe control bill on the line.

Plus, the show’s (hilariously accurate) commentary on the alt-right pipeline via Firecracker (Valorie Curry) hits a little too close to home, particularly with 2024 being a big election year here in the U.S. So yeah, it’s safe to assume this season of The Boys will continue to go all-out with its criticism of the good ol’ U.S. of A., and I, for one, can’t wait to see what they pull off as the season finale draws nearer.

