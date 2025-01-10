The best original science fiction show is available on Roku prior to its season 2 release

If you’re at all plugged in to the current entertainment landscape, you’re bound to have heard how good the sci-fi show Severance is. And the reviews are correct: it is very, very good.

Severance presents a world where people can choose to be “severed” and split their lives into work life and personal life. Work personalities are “innies” and non-work ones “outies”. Mark S (Adam Scott) chose to get severed after the death of his wife. But the disappearance of his friend Petey (Yul Vazquez) and arrival of Helly R (Britt Lower) at his workspace, the mysterious and cult-like Lumon Industries, turns things upside down.

And you can now watch season one of Severance on Roku, right from the home screen. The free streaming platform has teamed up with Apple TV+ to offer an “exclusive fan experience” that will be up until Jan 19. As well as all the episodes of Severance season one, this experience includes a preview of Severance season two and some behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews.

So the idea is that you’ll watch season one and be so entranced that you’ll sign up for Apple TV+ to get season two. And you know what, you probably should. Severance season two has been getting rave reviews in advance of its premiere on Jan 17. It has a rare 100% score on RottenTomatoes. “It’s difficult to overstate how good season 1 is, which makes the fact that its follow-up season is nearly as perfect all the more astonishing,” reads the review from ScreenRant, and they’re not alone in offering such high praise.

There’s other reasons to jump from Roku to an Apple TV+ subscription too. Currently, the platform is offering the first three months of subscription totally free. That means you can help yourself to not only Severance but also Ted Lasso, Silo, Slow Horses and all the other great shows Apple TV+ has to offer. But you’ll definitely want to watch the second season of Severance before getting started on anything else.

