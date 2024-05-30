The Internet Is Loving Donald Trump Being Found Guilty

Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 felony charges against him. Cue Twitter having the best time making fun of the former president. Trump being found guilty has instantly made for the best tweets in a while with everyone just praising the decision.

Recommended Videos

The energy of social media right now is giving the same as the night he got COVID and everyone hoped for the worst. It is the same feeling as both of his impeachments. My point being that we love when bad things happen to Donald Trump and he gets what is coming to him. So yes, him being found guilty of all 34 counts? Absolutely hilarious, brilliant, no notes.

The news has spread far and wide with my own mother calling me and singing “Hallelujah” into the receiver. We’re all just happy and social media is where we can spread the joy of Trump being guilty.

Within seconds of the verdict being read, many online started to praise the decision. Comedian Megan Amram, who would often post about Trump being president as a joke, took the time to shine once again and tweeted her tried and true “Today was the day Donald trump finally became president.”

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 30, 2024

Almost instantly, the jokes connecting back to Home Alone 2 began with DiscussingFilm’s account tweeting “‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts.”

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/9PuYnLAaNb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 30, 2024

We used this time to remind the public that Donald Trump was in the Sandra Bullock/Hugh Grant movie Two Weeks Notice.

‘Two Weeks Notice’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/WYJwXiXvE0 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 30, 2024

If you were worried about it, know that the Liza Minnelli Outlives account was ready, posting “Liza Minnelli has outlived Donald Trump’s first criminal trial. The fraudster-in-chief was found GUILTY on 34 charges that he conspired to falsify business records to influence the ’16 election.”

Liza Minnelli has outlived Donald Trump's first criminal trial. The fraudster-in-chief was found GUILTY on 34 charges that he conspired to falsify business records to influence the '16 election pic.twitter.com/A9nGKj7TIm — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) May 30, 2024

Others began to point out that Trump cannot even vote for himself in his new home state of Florida. For that matter, he also could not vote in the state of New York where he was born.

A CONVICTED FELON CANNOT VOTE IN FLORIDA or in NEW YORK if incarcerated. #TrumpVerdict pic.twitter.com/nu4od0e4nq — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 30, 2024

There is, of course, the perfectly timed jokes about jury duty too.

finally done with jury duty!! who wants to hang out??? — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) May 30, 2024

Some of us can’t even form thoughts, we’re just screaming.

So post your jokes, cheer, and maybe listen to this song to celebrate.

hit ithttps://t.co/o0An3TVeXN — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) May 30, 2024

At the end of the day, Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts and god, it’s a good day on social media.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more