‘The Bear’ Finally Renewed for Season 3—Here’s Everything We Know So Far

When FX released season 1 of The Bear, we were all enamored with Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White). Carmy returned home to Chicago following the death of his brother and got stuck fixing a dying restaurant. Season 1 was about trying to hold on to the past—and specifically about Carmy holding on to the legacy that Mike (Jon Bernthal) left behind. Season 2 was all about rebirth. Ans now fans can get excited because the show has been renewed for season 3!

Season 2 had Carmy and Syd (Ayo Edebiri) working together to bring their dream of The Bear to what was once The Original Beef of Chicagoland. There is a lot to unpack after a season 2 finale that showed Carmy and Syd’s hard work coming to life at the expense of everything else in their lives. Especially Carmy, who watched his opening night success from inside a locked walk-in fridge.

Following a ruined relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon) and a lot of issues that he continues to avoid working on, there are things that Carmy still has to address that we saw glimpses of in episodes like “Fishes,” when we see the Berzatto family before everything became fractured. While not as anxiety inducing as season 1’s “The Review,” it was still a lot to unpack. Will we have another intense episode in season 3? Who can say.

We have a lot to hope for with season 3 of The Bear, so let’s take a closer look at what we know about our favorite crew’s next chapter so far.

Our favorite kitchen will return … but when?

As of right now, the news is simply that the show will return in 2024. With series like The Bear, between filming and writing, seasons can have a quick turnaround. The real question looming over the series is when they can begin production. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still happening, we don’t know when the cast will be able to start production again, so that could affect when we’ll see The Bear season 3. As if now, the show is set to return in 2024.

Both season 1 and season 2 came out in June. Whether they’re aiming for a June release for season 3 is unknown.

Who is coming back for season 3?

Alongside Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, the show stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Cousin Richie. In season 2, he became an important part of the team when Carmy sent him to a five-star restaurant to learn what makes a great staff, and it has me excited to see what season 3 holds for Richie. The rest of the cast includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson—all of whom do seem to be returning for season 3.

What made season 2 so special was that the show had so many guest stars who clearly just loved season 1. In “Fishes,” we saw Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s mother as well as an entire cast of actors we know and love filling out the rest of the Berzatto family. Whether that means we’ll have more guest stars in season 3, we don’t know yet.

What does the future hold for Carmy, Syd, and the team The Bear?

The end of season 2 left us with an open restaurant, a Carmy who didn’t know what was best for him, and a team trying to make the best restaurant they could. What that means for season 3 we don’t know. What appeals to me about The Bear is that we never quite know where the series is going to take us and what these characters will be going through when we do see them.

Until we know more about it, at least we know that we’ll be back in Chicago with our faves once more.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

