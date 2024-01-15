Jeremy Allen White Deserved the Emmy Win, Especially After This Episode

The Bear continues to win big at award shows, which means watching as Jeremy Allen White take home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for season 1 of the series. While White has gone on to not only shine as Carmy in season 2 of the show, but he also just starred in The Iron Claw and proved again that he can tackle any roll that comes his way.

In his speech, he talked about the support system he has on The Bear and how much he loves the FX series. “I love this show so much,” White said. “It filled me up; it gave me a passion. Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in this past year. Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself.”

While the show has a whole is incredible, there is something about that first season that sticks out and it is one episode in particular and it’s power. Not that season 2 doesn’t also have those moments, I’m reminded instantly of “Fishes.”

But this win comes after a series of wins for White at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. And this is beyond deserved because of the entire first season but specifically one episode of The Bear: “Review.” The seventh episode of the show kept us on the edge of our seats, made us feel every single emotion its characters were going through, and showed how incredibly talented Jeremy Allen White is.

They’re some of the best episodes of television

Much like the second season, it is hard to pinpoint just one episode to give The Bear its flowers. But why “Review” is one of the best episodes ever made comes from the set up and the reveal (to us later on) that this was a one take scene. It wouldn’t work without “Mikey Tells a Story,” the episode that highlights Mikey and Carmy’s relationship together.

But what makes “Review” so brilliant is the fact that we, as the audience, were absolutely terrified throughout it. The anxiety that “Review” brings to those watching it is unmatched, with so many of us still feeling nervous when thinking about the episode. Just when I thought season 2 couldn’t possibly top it, we have “Fishes.”

All this to say that The Bear manages to give us something to both feel uncomfortable while watching as well as honor because of the performances within it. Getting to see Jeremy Allen White win for his work is fantastic after having watched him as Lip Gallagher on Shameless and it should, like the rest of the cast of The Bear, be the first of many awards for them, especially with how good season 2 of the show is.

